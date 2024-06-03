Farmers need to up the live export ante

In 2017, the then leader of the WA National Party, Brendon Grylls, took to the WA State election, a policy to increase the lease mining companies were paying to access WA minerals.
This seemed a reasonable policy at the time as the price hadn't changed since the 1960s when it was set.
The mining companies did not like this, so they entered into a huge advertising campaign, reportedly costing somewhere between $2 and $5 million leading up to the election.
They convinced the voting public this would be bad for investment and the WA economy - and that jobs would be lost and the public would suffer.
This culminated in Mr Grylls losing the election and his seat, ending the political career of one of regional WA's most dedicated politicians.
The rural lobby groups have an opportunity by joining forces and using the Farmers Fighting Fund, plus donations to fund a similar campaign.
If mining companies can convince the public they are hard done by, surely farming organisations can convince people, who rely on and enjoy eating sheep meat, beef, pork, chicken, fish, milk products, eggs and woollen clothing (being the vast majority of the population), that these products will become more scarce and expensive - if at all available, under the current Federal Labor government.
Extreme animal activist groups are having a huge influence on the current government using devious political deals to push their agenda to eliminate animal farming.
A well targeted national advertising campaign needs to be launched, pressuring the parliament to block the legislation banning the live sheep trade - failing that ensuring the Albanese government is not in power after the next Federal election.
