Farm Weekly has young Hugo covered

Peekaboo with Farm Weekly - it's a favourite game for this one-year-old.
It's a regular activity for Hugo Davies, son of Brett Davies, who is a fourth-generation farmer, and Katiejean Enright and brother to three year old Archie.
Ms Enright said Hugo loves hiding under Farm Weekly while Archie enjoys looking at the pages filled with farm machinery.
The Davies farm is located in Daliak, just outside of York, where they are breathing a sigh of relief after finally receiving some rain, with more expected to come.
Their seeding program is expected to be completed this week.
"We grow barley, wheat, canola, oats for export hay, and sheep feed, which is a mix of lupins and vetch," Ms Enright said.
"It has been very dry here recently, we had to buy in some of our water since October last year.
"We are usually self-sufficient with groundwater, as you can see in the photo of the boys sitting in a dry dam on the farm taken on May 16.
"It's our first rainy day today and we are hoping for lots more rainy days to come."
Ms Enright said the family also runs sheep, Merino ewes, mated to South Suffolk rams.
She said they were all disappointed in the Labor government's live sheep export by sea ban decision and worry about the future of farming for their family and all other farming families.
"There are reverberating impacts the decision could have on so many rural communities," Ms Enright said.
