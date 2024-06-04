Farm Weekly
Global grain price rally takes a breather

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
June 4 2024 - 12:00pm
Grain buyers have been securing more of their grain requirements for 2024 due to nervousness over crop production and pushed prices higher to match grower offer prices.
Risk has been built back into international prices as deteriorating crop conditions in many parts of the world have meant prices needed to rally to ration demand.
Russian weather continued to be a driver of global grain markets last week, with improved conditions seeing the recent rally in global markets stall.

