Russian grain and oilseeds cutoff from EU

For years, Australian grain farmers have been impacted by tariffs on grain exports.
We have had them impacting pulses into India and barley into China.
It is now the turn of another country to be impacted by negative tariffs - this time Russia and Belarus - last week, the European Commission has agreed that on July 1, imports of oilseeds and cereals (and derivatives) will be hit with a tariff, which will be an effective block on trade.
Cereals will be hit with 95 euros per tonne (A$155), and oilseeds will attract a 50 per cent tariff.
These make Russian and Belarusian exports no longer viable in the European Union.
The average exports of oilseeds from Russia to the European Union are 414,000 million tonne (refer chart below).
European Union buyers will have to look for alternate origins for this volume.
Belarus/Russia are also exporters of wheat and barley into the European Union, in the past 10 years, on average, 430,000mt has been exported.
Overall, oilseeds and wheat/barley imports from Russia/Belarus into Europe are relatively small - the loss of the European market has generated a lot of angst from the Russian government.
It may not be a great direct benefit to Australian graingrowers, but it makes us more competitive and makes European Union buyers look away from Russia/Belarus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.