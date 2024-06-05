Forfeited CBH Group grain to benefit WA charities

Eight hundred tonnes of grain voluntarily forfeited during the 2023/24 CBH harvest, worth $340,000, will benefit WA charities.
Proceeds generated through the sale of the grain, via the 2023/24 Harvest Mass Management Scheme (HMMS), have been allocated to nine charities.
Since its inception in 2012, the HMMS has made 123 donations to charities totalling $3 million.
This year's beneficiaries encompass a range of vital causes, including support for a range of organisations such as assisting growers affected by drought and other natural disasters with livestock feed, emergency aid, mental health initiatives, and various other services crucial for regional wellbeing.
The HMMS, a collaborative effort between CBH and Main Roads WA, strives to mitigate the incidence of overloaded grain trucks during harvest season.
Growers are provided the option to forfeit grain from overloaded trucks, which is then sold, with the resulting proceeds directed to WA charities nominated by growers and CBH employees.
CBH chairman Simon Stead said the donations would provide valuable support to the selected charities, allowing them to continue their important work in helping graingrowers and their communities in WA.
"It's wonderful to see that since 2012, $3 million has been donated to a range of charitable organisations, who do important work to support our regional communities," Mr Stead said.
"The HMMS has proven to be an effective deterrent to the overloading of grain trucks during harvest, addressing safety concerns and promoting responsible practices.
"Simultaneously, the scheme allows growers to give back to their communities."
CBH employee Jade Wallwork nominated Wheatbelt and Beyond Youth Mentoring and was pleased to find out the charity will receive $25,000 as part of the program.
"I nominated Wheatbelt and Beyond Youth Mentoring because this program is dedicated to empowering and supporting young people living in the Wheatbelt as they transition from adolescence to adulthood," Ms Wallwork said.
"This is close to home for me as I grew up in Corrigin and I'm passionate about the importance of young people having strong role models to provide advice and a sense of connection.
"This is particularly important when they are living in isolated communities.
"I have been involved with the charity since 2023 and it has been an extremely rewarding and fulfilling experience to develop a relationship with my mentee over the past year and we have been able to bond over a shared experience of growing up in the Wheatbelt."
Donation recipient Farmers Across Borders - Hay from WA chairwoman Sam Starcevich, said that as the volunteer group consists of WA farmers and truckies, they relied on donations to help fellow farmers and graziers.
"Being nominated by fellow farmers and CBH employees is an absolute honour, and this is practical and a very real way they can show their support to WA farmers and pastoralists," Ms Starcevich said.
"The funds will make a big impact and be used to assist in the costs associated with baling and fuel needed with delivering donated livestock fodder."
