Big investment for hyper profitable crops

Field Applied Research Australia (FAR Australia) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) have launched a new project to transform onfarm profitability for wheat and barley growers in the high-rainfall zones of Australia.
The project aims to close the gap between actual crop yields and the profitability possibilities in these zones.
"Our goal is that by 2027, wheat and barley growers in high-rainfall zones will have the motivation, agronomic support and knowledge required to implement management practices that help close the yield gap while maximising profit," said Rebekah Starick, GRDC grower relations manager - south.
"The project builds on previous GRDC investments into hyper yielding crops that showed yield potential.
"This research will put that knowledge into practice onfarm for a wide range of growers, empowering them to become more profitable."
To achieve this, seven innovation and benchmarking hubs will be strategically located across key high-rainfall zones including the south coast of Western Australia, south-eastern South Australia, southern Victoria, Tasmania and southern New South Wales.
These hubs will serve as vital centres for knowledge exchange, facilitated discussions and hands-on crop inspections, not only enabling growers to learn from each other, but to also explore and implement innovative agronomic practices that will lead to increased profitability onfarm.
"At FAR Australia, we are committed to empowering cereal farmers to maximise their onfarm profitability while promoting sustainable agricultural practices," said Rachel Hamilton, FAR Australia communications and events manager, who will lead the work.
"As part of this hyper profitable crops initiative, 17 discussion groups will be developed across these high-rainfall zone regions.
"While this initiative aims to boost onfarm profitability, it also aims to develop and build confidence among Gen Y growers and advisers, who, within their regions, will help form the basis of growers leading change."
In addition to the discussion groups, through benchmarking onfarm paddock performance and supporting smaller specific hyper profitable crop trials, growers will also have the opportunity to fine-tune their management practices.
This will not only optimise crop yields but will also lead to more profitable outcomes in the future.
To assist with the onfarm benchmarking, FAR Australia has partnered with regional farming systems groups which will provide project officers in their respective regions to work closely with these growers to obtain input and operational data.
The program also includes the development of a comprehensive high-rainfall zone cropping manual, providing growers with valuable insights and case studies to guide their future decision-making.
The hyper profitable crops initiative represents a significant $2.27 million investment in the future of the Australian grains industry, paving the way for sustainable growth in wheat and barley crops.
To get involved with the project involving Stirlings to Coast Farmers, send an email to dan.fay@scfarmers.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.