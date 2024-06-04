Dust, rain and hail in one week

In the past week the Shankland family has dealt with dust, rain and hail - an interesting mix for May, but that's life on the land some would say.
Danny and Rielle Shankland farm at Cadoux and North Cleary, with the support of Danny's mum Leonie and their "very helpful" two-year-old daughter Mackenzie, as well as some seasonal workers.
When speaking to Farm Weekly they were celebrating receiving welcome rain, although light rain, on their 100 per cent cropping enterprise, but were also hit with a freak hail storm at Cadoux.
Mr Shankland said they received only between two and seven millimetres at North Cleary where he was nearing the end of his seeding program for 2024.
"It's not a lot, but any rain is better than dealing with dust," he said.
"You can't make money from dust, but so far it's not enough.
"At the end of the day any moisture is good moisture, especially coming off last year which was pretty terrible."
The Shanklands run two properties, Cadoux where they reside and another at North Cleary, west of Beacon, for a total cropping area of 8000 hectares.
Their seeding program has been completed at Cadoux and consisted of canola, lupins, barley and wheat, which did receive some rain in late April.
"We had rain when that first storm came through and managed to score 16mm at Cadoux," Mr Shankland said.
"So we pulled the trigger pretty hard and got everything in just as the rainfall came and that's all germinated and up and going, but it definitely needed a drink.
Mr Shankland said they still had work to do at North Cleary, but the end was in sight.
"We are definitely a step forward in that area when it comes to having crop out of the ground in Cadoux," he said.
"Whereas in Cleary we hadn't seen any rain since February.
"That brought enough up to go and do a summer spray but it was probably more of a pain than anything, so we've still got 480ha to do so should get that in quite comfortably."
Mr Shankland said at North Cleary they were currently seeding short season wheat varieties, "but we vary from canola, lupins, barley, and a few different varieties of wheat, some long coleoptile just to try and chase some moisture - but it depends on the season really".
He is the third generation farmer in his family and loves involving Mackenzie in the daily operations when she heads out to the paddocks.
Mr Shankland is hopeful of positive yields this year after experiencing highs and lows in recent years.
"Last year was unfortunately one of our worst on record," he said.
"And that's coming off 2022, which was our best on record, so we've had both ends of the season over in two years.
"You learn a lot more stuff in the worst year than the best year, and it does open your eyes a lot.
"But we can only do what we can do, we're becoming a lot smarter farmers these days with minimum till, if not no-till, and we try to make the right decisions, but at the end of the day if the rain doesn't come out of the sky there's not much we can do about it."
Ms Shankland said they welcomed 6.75mm rain at Cadoux last week and were also hit with hail.
"There was such a concentrated amount of hail in the fastest flash storm I've seen since living here."
She said it fell within five minutes.
"Mackenzie had the best time digging, stomping, running, scooping and searching through the downpour of 4-6mm hailstones," Ms Shankland said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.