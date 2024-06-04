Farm Weekly
Dust, rain and hail in one week

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
June 5 2024 - 8:00am
Two year old Mackenzie Shankland loves getting out and assisting her dad Danny on the farm, here Mackenzie was helping her dad check if the lupins had sprouted at Cadoux.
In the past week the Shankland family has dealt with dust, rain and hail - an interesting mix for May, but that's life on the land some would say.

