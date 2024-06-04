Farm Weekly
Feral pigs a major problem in Mid West

June 4 2024 - 2:00pm
Feral pigs are known for breeding like rabbits, damaging crops and being notoriously difficult to control. Pictured: Damage to a crop by feral pigs. Photos supplied.
Feral pigs are known for breeding like rabbits, damaging crops and being notoriously difficult to control - and they will stop at nothing to score a free meal from farmers.

