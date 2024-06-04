Hoggy provides the laughs at sundowner

GRAIN Producers Australia hosted a free sundowner event at Moora's Community Resource Centre last Thursday night.
It was an opportunity for about 50 people, made up of farmers and community members, to socialise and destress from what has been a challenging year, driven by government intervention and dry seasonal conditions.
The highlight was the appearance of former Australian cricketer and Grain Producers Australia's national mental health ambassador, Brad Hogg.
He entertained the crowd with humorous stories of his cricketing career, which was followed by a question and answer session.
Moora Community Resource Centre treasurer, Peter Van Der Ende, spoke about how the event came together.
"We were going to have the sundowner at one of our member's houses," Mr Van Der Ende said.
"I knew we needed a guest speaker, and I knew that Brad Hogg was involved with Bowls WA, so maybe we could get him to come up and talk to us."
Mr Hogg was a hit with the local audience.
"What's most important is that I thank you guys: small communities, small towns," Mr Hogg said.
"If it wasn't for Williams, if it wasn't for the Great Southern, if it wasn't for country cricket, I wouldn't have had that foundation to work out how tough it is to play at high levels.
"They gave me the true values of what it took to make it to the top."
Marie Williamson, who owns the local French style cafe and boutique store Jeanne d'Moore and whose husband Craig Williamson is the local Nutrien Livestock agent, was one of the many people to attend the event.
Like many, she is concerned about the Federal government's decision to phase-out live sheep exports by sea.
"The thing is, they've got so much in place for the welfare of the sheep in Australia, that by taking it away from WA, they are leaving it open to countries that don't have those same things in place," Ms Williamson said.
"They're making that the issue, but they're making it very dangerous for the animals."
