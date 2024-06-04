Talks deliver relief for young farmers

The annual AgConnectWA Conference drew a strong crowd in Northam last Friday, despite the launch of the #KeepTheSheep campaign in Perth at the same time.
For many young farmers and early career professionals, the forum heard from seasoned farmers who had dealt with plenty of challenging seasonal conditions over the decades and made it through.
Sam Burgess spoke on his involvement with men's mental health group, 6Bs, as well as his own mental health journey.
Mr Burgess said that many young farmers were living in "unprecedented times compressed into a short space of time" which was likely to be a mental health issue, however he said there were plenty of ways to stay on top of stress levels.
Several speakers highlighted the importance of being involved in the local community and, with so many things to be involved in, how to choose one that resonated the most.
There was also plenty of practical information around dry season feeding, animal nutrition, agronomy and grain marketing, as well as farm finances.
Marion Lewis, The Livestock Collective, gave a quick overview of how social media can be used to advocate for the agricultural industry, and the importance of sharing as much agricultural-based content as possible to inform others on how the industry operates.
To become an AgConnectWA member, go to wafarmers.org.au/agconnectwa.
