Ultimate farm on the Vasse River

Belinda Hickman
Updated June 9 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
This Jamison Road, Chapman Hill, property offers abundant water, an avocado orchard with about 2000 trees and a Mait irrigation system, and a modern family homestead.
Zephyr Real Estate has three new South West listings that would offer their respective new owners a serene country lifestyle with agricultural potential.

