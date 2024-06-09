Ultimate farm on the Vasse River

Zephyr Real Estate has three new South West listings that would offer their respective new owners a serene country lifestyle with agricultural potential.
Company director Daniel Lloyd-Smith has just listed an exceptional, 59.54-hectares on Jamisons Road, Chapman Hill, which promises luxurious living.
The property has a price guide of offers above $4.750 million.
Mr Lloyd-Smith said it offers abundant water, an avocado orchard with about 2000 trees and a Mait irrigation system, and a modern family homestead.
An Upton aluminium pivot provides irrigation to 14.5 hectares, plus a 220 megalitre bore and an 80ML dam ensure a reliable water source.
The homestead has four spacious bedrooms and two modern bathrooms, separate lounge areas, a study/activity room and a large deck for outdoor entertaining, with beautiful landscape views.
The home has raised ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and ducted, reverse-cycle airconditioning.
An impressive array of infrastructure includes new sheep yards, a 30 metre x 15m enclosed shed with a 10m x 30m lean-to, a 30m x 15m open-sided shed, which would be perfect for various agricultural uses, and a 20m x 9m house shed, equipped with a cool room.
This property offers the perfect blend of productive farming capabilities and sophisticated living, and would be ideal for aspiring avocado farmers or families seeking a tranquil lifestyle.
Nearby at Price Road, Chapman Hill, Zephyr Real Estate sales advisor Peter Worsfold is offering a rare opportunity to buy a meticulously managed 275ha farm across five titles on Price Road, Chapman Hill.
With two kilometres of dual frontage of fresh water from the Vasse River, this is a property where peacefulness meets convenience.
It is 15 minutes' drive from Busselton, with an excellent dual carriageway bitumen road all the way to the property boundary.
Mr Worsfold said two spacious homes on the property would provide versatility for extended families or rental income.
The main dwelling is a grand, rammed-earth house with five bedrooms, an open-plan design and rustic charm.
Added to this are two bitumen tennis courts.
An efficient pasture management system ensures lush grazing for livestock and it has received yearly applications of fertiliser - with cobalt/selenium/zinc and/or lime.
Most boundary and about 50 per cent of internal fencing is recently erected netting - with "deer proof" 190 centimeter high x 15 cm verticals.
Laneways to the cattle yards allow ease of cattle movement from most paddocks.
Reliable rainfall district of about 851 millimetres.
The property is divided in 30 paddocks of varying sizes, 23 have gravity-fed water, and are all in good condition.
Most have the protection of a tree-lined boundary.
Underground power is connected to all the buildings and pump sheds from a Western Power supply.
A productive king protea patch and thousands of planted jarrah, spotted gum, Sydney blue gum, grandis, botriodies, tuart and karri trees add a natural beauty to the property and showcase its productive soils.
A bit further from the coast, Drovers Rest is a developed 87ha property, at Kangaroo Valley, eight kilometres east of Bridgetown, and listed for $2m.
The property has been certified organic and is currently certified with Australian Certified Organic.
That's nearly a quarter-century of certified organic management and land-care.
It was registered with Land for Wildlife in 1999, due to its forest maintenance and regeneration, conservation values and it's positioning within one of the South West's wildlife corridors.
Drovers Rest has a combination of native vegetation and cleared, fenced-in paddocks, perfect for agricultural and eco-tourism pursuits.
The natural areas nurture picturesque jarrah and marri forests, mature deciduous trees, wetlands, a paperbark grove, ancient grass trees and more.
The property's northern, southern and eastern boundaries are surrounded by the calm and peaceful Hester State Forest, making this location a hidden gem with first-class access to mountain bike tracks and bush walking trails.
It would be perfect for someone pursuing a potential eco-tourism venture.
The Hester State Forest is laden with white beach sands and provides a perfect natural filtration system to ensure the water that comes downstream to Drovers Rest is drinkable, fresh and ideal for irrigating produce and watering livestock.
Drovers Rest has a robust and drought-tested water supply from a high quality bore, which automatically delivers water to a 90,000-litre holding tank at a rate of 10,000 litres per hour.
There is an additional 230,000L of potable water storage in steel rainwater tanks and 30 million litre capacity spring-fed dam that is strategically positioned to catch run-off water during rain events.
