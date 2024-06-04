Campaign launches loud and clear message

The country came to the city en masse last Friday to officially launch the Keep the Sheep campaign.
Four separate convoys made their way to the Perth CBD before combining for the official campaign launch at Muchea to protest against the Federal government's stance to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, by May 1, 2028.
The message from everyone involved was loud and clear and support from the Perth public was strong and for organisers, overwhelming.
The rally was described as a day like no other in Western Australia.
The massive support has boosted the confidence of everyone involved in the grass roots campaign.
"The convoy stretched over 20 kilometres," said Keep the Sheep representative and Livestock & Rural Transport Association of WA vice president, Ben Sutherland, 5K Livestock, Ravensthorpe.
It is estimated that 1700 vehicles were part of the convoy, made up of trucks, utes, buses and cars, attracting more than 3000 people.
The aim was to garner support from city people who may not be aware of what the Federal government's stance will mean.
Jennacubbine livestock and Port Hedland live export depot owner, Paul Brown, said farmers and the industry as a whole were no longer optimists, but rather activists who would no longer stand idly by and watch their industry be shut down.
"We will campaign to change policy and if they won't change the policy, we will campaign to change the government," Mr Brown said.
"The support for the rally was overwhelming and the atmosphere was buoyant."
WA Police commander of road policing, Mike Bell, said to his knowledge there had never been a rally of the sheer size with so many large vehicles.
While the respective convoys had the potential to be a logistical nightmare, he said the event ran smoothly due to great communication.
"Obviously with such a large scale peaceful protest, it is about the logistics of it and the vehicle movements," cdr Bell said.
"I know their aim was to create disruption on the road network, but there are limits to that.
"I think the secret to the success with this rally, was the good working relationship and line of communication we had with Paul Brown.
"We were able to understand each other's needs and wants and collectively work together.
"They got to exercise their democratic right to have a lawful protest and we made sure that it went as smoothly as it could from the law enforcement side."
Cdr Bell said there had been no major incidents and the WA Police was present to support rally participants' democratic rights.
WA farmers, peak bodies, industry groups, rural communities and supporters warned the Federal government it would fight the plan to ban the live sheep export trade every step of the way and the Keep the Sheep campaign is the latest weapon in its arsenal.
The rally was triggered after Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt visited Perth in May, announcing his government would seek to introduce legislation in this term of government to phase-out live sheep exports by sea - going against previous assurances this would not occur until the next term of government.
Mr Watt introduced the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill, in the House of Representatives last Wednesday and said he would support a senate inquiry into the legislation - even suggesting it would be a good idea to hold an inquiry hearing in WA.
Mr Sutherland said the ban would gut his local town and he has asked everyone to join him in asking WA Federal Labor MPs to stand up for the local sheep industry and farmers.
"The live sheep trade is so important to us," Mr Sutherland said.
It underpins our farming systems and creates thousands of jobs from the paddock to the time the animal departs Australia.
"In the middle of a cost of living crisis, the government is going to shut it down, just to try and get a few votes from activists in Sydney and Melbourne.
"It's a disgrace that WA Labor Federal MPs aren't standing up for their State."
Mr Sutherland thanked everyone who turned up to the rally and offered support.
He said the government said their reason for banning live sheep exports was a petition created by animal activists to stop the trade that was signed by 43,000 people.
"Well Keep the Sheep has amassed 36,000 signatures in just five days on the petition on our website," Mr Sutherland said.
"I urge everyone who hasn't signed the petition yet to go to keepthesheep.com.au/petition and sign today.
"The support for the rally was just phenomenal and we want to maintain the momentum to save our industry."
The Keep the Sheep website highlights that a weaker WA sheep sector will mean higher supermarket prices for all WA families, adding to the increasing cost of living crisis and proving that this decision will affect everyone.
"We want to show them how much support there is for our farmers by putting their jobs under threat at the next election," Mr Sutherland said.
