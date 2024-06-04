Farm Weekly
Home/News

Campaign launches loud and clear message

By Tamara Hooper
June 5 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keep The Sheep organisers, The Livestock Collective director, Holly Ludeman, Jennacubbine, Livestock Services and Port Hedland export depot owner, Paul Brown, The Livestock Collective director, Steven Bolt, Corrigin, Livestock & Rural Transport Association of WA vice president, Ben Sutherland and Warbys Transport owner, Peter Warburton, Wandering, in front of some of the stock crates parked up at the Road Trains Australia yard in Muchea, at the end of last Fridays rally.
Keep The Sheep organisers, The Livestock Collective director, Holly Ludeman, Jennacubbine, Livestock Services and Port Hedland export depot owner, Paul Brown, The Livestock Collective director, Steven Bolt, Corrigin, Livestock & Rural Transport Association of WA vice president, Ben Sutherland and Warbys Transport owner, Peter Warburton, Wandering, in front of some of the stock crates parked up at the Road Trains Australia yard in Muchea, at the end of last Fridays rally.

The country came to the city en masse last Friday to officially launch the Keep the Sheep campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.