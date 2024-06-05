Businesses will reel from government decision

Aimee Court didn't hesitate for one second to get involved in last Friday's Keep the Sheep rally in Perth.
Ms Court is a cattle producer at Boyup Brook and also the owner of Southern Workwear, in Margaret River.
"I first became involved by registering to show my support behind the sheep producers," Ms Court said.
"Within a day I was contacted at Southern Workwear by a local cattle producer asking if I can arrange banners for their truck to attend the rally.
"From there my name was put forward by numerous people to arrange additional banners.
"I was able to supply the rally with 76 banners in total for both trucks and farm vehicles, which I did at cost price as well."
Ms Court was on hand at the Peel Feedlot meeting point in Mundijong early last Friday morning to hand out banners before joining the convoy in her car.
"At the Mundijong meet point I was able to hand out the banners that were pre-ordered and assist my good friend Peter 'Warby' Warburton direct the vehicles entering," she said.
Ms Court said while the sheep live export by sea ban won't directly affect her farm, she was strongly against it and believes it may affect the cattle trade in the long term and will have ongoing ramifications in her local community.
"It could just be a matter of time before the government hits the cattle live export too," she said.
"All my neighbours are sheep and/or wool producers, along with graingrowers, and with their businesses taking a hit, it will impact the community with generations of family farms being affected.
"The ban will have an effect on my retail business as I would say 30 per cent of my customers are livestock producers, transporters and ag contractors.
"Without their income coming into the store I might have to drop staff and decrease sponsorships to local clubs and events."
Ms Court believes the rally was a success in spreading the word about why WA producers are making a stand.
"Friday's rally went great," she said.
"So many on the day said they would not hesitate to do it again and make it even bigger.
"I have had many of my own city friends and connections reach out asking what the rally was about and what they can do to help.
"Going forward I have put my hand up as a supplier to #KeepTheSheep to make some clothing merchandise to sell to help raise funds to keep pushing the campaign in WA and Australia-wide, so watch this space to see what we can come up with."
