Program drives more doctors to the bush

The Wheatbelt is one of the regional locations Rural Health West announced will benefit from an increase in the number of General Practitioners (GPs) practising locally.
To date this financial year, Rural Health West advised it had successfully recruited 50 GPs into rural and remote Western Australian communities, an increase on the 28 recruited in the 2022-2023 financial year.
Rural Health West chief executive officer Tim Shackleton said the recruits were mix of Australian and international medical graduates, who were either new to Australia or already experienced in the Australian health system.
He said the higher numbers were driven by international graduates who filled most of the new vacancies.
"International medical graduates are an essential part of rural and remote general practice and make up nearly half of its workforce in Western Australia," Mr Shackleton said.
"As of November 2023, there were 960 GPs working in rural and remote Western Australia, of which 52 per cent (499) were international medical graduates.
Mr Shackleton said female GPs now represented nearly 50 per cent of the WA rural and remote general practice workforce.
While Rural Health West is extremely pleased with the increase in the number of GPs recruited, he acknowledged the progress was incremental in meeting the overall demand in rural and remote communities.
"Our demographic and geographic challenges in recruiting GPs are some of the toughest in the nation," he said.
Mr Shackleton said the reallocation would include one GP in the Kimberley, five in the Pilbara, eight in the Mid West, four to the Goldfields, 17 to the South West, three to Inner Regional (close to the metropolitan area) and six each to the Wheatbelt and Great Southern.
"On a per capita basis, the Wheatbelt and Pilbara are the most disadvantaged in terms of GP supply, with GP full-time equivalents (FTE) per 100,000 population rates of 59 and 66 respectively - compared with the Great Southern and South West with rates of 91 and 90 GP FTE respectively per 100,000 population," Mr Shackleton said.
He said Rural Health West had been working closely with the rural and remote primary health care sector to address GP shortages.
One of these key stakeholders is Livingston Medical, which has practices in Ravensthorpe, Hopetoun, Jerramungup, Bremer Bay, Varley, Albany, Lake Grace, Narembeen, Newdegate and Kojonup.
The organisation is run by Dr Michael Livingston, a specialist rural generalist who supervises a number of GP registrars throughout the State, and wife Rachel who is the chief executive officer.
Ms Livingston said their organisation had a solid record of not only attracting GPs to rural WA, but also retaining them in the regions.
The Livingstons are living proof, having relocated from the United Kingdom to WA themselves.
"We've always been at the forefront of enticing people to move rural because never in a million years did we think that we would end up living many hours from a city ourselves," Ms Livingston said.
"My husband is from Glasgow, I am from Manchester, here there are no restaurants, no real shops, but by giving it a chance we've developed a love for it, we love the feeling of being in a small community."
Livingston Medical started in Ravensthorpe and Hopetoun and over the years has attracted, trained and retained a team of rural generalists.
"After medical school which can be five to six years, graduates have to do two years as an intern and then they can choose what to specialise in," Ms Livingston said.
"And then once the graduates choose to specialise in rural generalism they are a registrar and it can take three to five years to become a recognised specialist."
Ms Livingston described rural generalists as the "Swiss army knives of doctors".
"It really is the most rewarding type of medicine, we call it cradle to grave medicine," she said.
"You are seeing mothers when they're pregnant, you're seeing the babies when they're born and you're palliating the great grandparents.
"You're seeing people at their absolute worst and you're seeing people at their absolute best."
Ms Livingston said a rural generalist was primarily responsible for preventative and primary care in each of their locations.
"But they are also doing all kinds of tasks," she said.
"They're doing surgery, they're seeing to emergencies, they're doing some anaesthetics, some obstetrics.
"Rural areas need doctors that can deliver a baby in the middle of the night and put an airway in if somebody is really sick and needs an airway.
"Once recruits experience how rewarding medicine is where no one day is the same as the other they will become a part of the community and once they become a part of the community retaining them isn't difficult."
Livingston Medical hosts medical students by working in collaboration with the Rural Clinical School of WA (RCSWA) in the hope of attracting young professionals to return to one of their rural locations post graduation.
RCSWA co-ordinates placements for penultimate and final-year medical students and final year rural GP placements across various rural and regional WA Country Health Services sites.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.