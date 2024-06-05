Ag dealers have a good stock inventory

AGRICULTURE machinery dealerships throughout Western Australia are contending with unusually high levels of stock on the back of an unseasonably dry seeding season.
Machinery & Marine dealer principal Stephen Chatfield, based in Busselton, said it has been quiet on their end due to a one-two punch of "no rain and a poor hay season last year."
The dearth of hay stockpiles has led to an unfavourable domino effect for ag dealerships, he said.
"The local dairy and beef people have had to buy a lot of hay, which they don't normally do, and that has taken up all their spare cash, which would normally be used for farm machinery or other assets for the farm," Mr Chapman said.
"The only steady income is for the dairy farmers who've got the milk cheque coming, but that's all pretty much going to feed costs.
"Beef prices are just starting to come up a little bit, but it's still pretty tough for the farmer."
Mr Chatfield said most dealerships would be overburdened with new stock.
"I've carried a bit of stock over from last year, and I reckon everybody would be in the same boat," he said.
At Three Springs, RedMac dealer principal Brett Young agreed that buying activity would be somewhat flat until there was more rain.
"So stock availability on the back of that is getting pretty good," Mr Young said.
"We have just about all stock coming into harvest, and next year - there's stock of combines, Steiger four-wheel drive tractors and you can retail a Patriot 4450 Sprayer pretty easily for delivery next year.
"We've got a couple of DBS bars in stock available for next year's seeding."
Farmers Centre salesman Ash Hayden, based in Esperance, and with 12 years experience under his belt, offered an optimistic appraisal of the high levels of stock.
"They're a lot better than what they were 12 months ago," Mr Hayden said.
However, he said the lack of the government instant asset write off, which expired mid-2023, had slowed things down.
"We're struggling to sell new headers and second-hand ones as well," he said.
However, the Patriot 4450 Sprayers, which were announced 18 months ago, have been selling like hotcakes.
"In the last seven months, we've delivered close to 30 of those," Mr Hayden said.
"They've been very popular, guys have just been waiting on the new model."
Another Case IH dealership, RedMac, Moora, was enjoying success with the Patriot 4450 sprayer.
"We've got nine in the field," said RedMac Moora salesman Tim King.
"That's in Moora - and there's another couple here now which we hope will also be in the field in the next couple of weeks.
"They've been very strong, as in, we've had to do a lot of them given the short period of time, because there's been some wait time on these was two years, before we ordered them."
Garth Miller, salesman at Farmers Centre, Esperance, said farmers were spending on chemicals and fertilisers at a normal rate but were holding tight to the machinery they currently have.
"We'll have a clearer indication in June, July, August as to how the season will go in terms of what they're going to be spending next year," Mr Miller said.
"We're making those difficult calls with growers until then."
McIntosh & Son salesman Jason McVea, based in Wongan Hills, said they also have quite a bit of carryover from the past 12 months.
"We're working to move that but the supply will still be good into next year," Mr McVea said.
"We've got a few pretty exciting product releases that are coming within the next year.
"At the present time, we're focusing heavily on quoting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.