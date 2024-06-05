Farm Weekly
Ag dealers have a good stock inventory

By Rhys Tarling
June 6 2024 - 9:00am
Ash Hayden (left), Farmers Centre, Esperance, and Ben Hatter, with a Case IH 4450 Patriot Sprayer in Esperance. The sprayer has been in demand this year.
AGRICULTURE machinery dealerships throughout Western Australia are contending with unusually high levels of stock on the back of an unseasonably dry seeding season.

