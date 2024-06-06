Giant tractor project is taking shape

DIAB Engineering, Geraldton, is on schedule to complete the giant replica of the Chamberlain 40K tractor by the middle of the month, despite a minor setback.
According to DIAB Engineering design draftsman Xavier Sequeira, who is the project's head engineer, a bit more steel had to be added to brace the replica "and that set us back a couple of weeks".
"Hopefully we will get the wheels on soon, and I reckon if we aim for June 14, the whole tractor will be assembled."
The ambitious project, spearheaded by Carnamah farmer and chairman of the Carnamah Big Tractor Project committee Brendon Haeusler, has been a few years in the making.
It will soon be bound for his hometown, where it will be displayed at Hal Walton's John Deere tractor museum.
Upon its completion, the replica tractor will total 42 tonnes of steel, approximately 2000 parts that have been cut and welded together and 10,000 litres of paint.
