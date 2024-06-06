Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Giant tractor project is taking shape

By Rhys Tarling
June 6 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Once the assembly is successful, the giant replica Chamberlain 40K tractor will be en route to Carnamah.
Once the assembly is successful, the giant replica Chamberlain 40K tractor will be en route to Carnamah.

DIAB Engineering, Geraldton, is on schedule to complete the giant replica of the Chamberlain 40K tractor by the middle of the month, despite a minor setback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.