Farm Weekly
Home/Dairy

Brownes holds milk prices for 2024-25

June 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brownes chief executive officer Natalie Sarich-Dayton said base milk price remained the same as the 23-24 season.
Brownes chief executive officer Natalie Sarich-Dayton said base milk price remained the same as the 23-24 season.

Australia's oldest dairy, Brownes Dairy, has announced it will be holding its base milk price for the 2024-25 season, offering much-needed security to its Western Australian dairy partners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.