Versatile's WA return has been a hit

FEEDBACK from the new Versatile tractor range has been very positive, according to Perth Power Tractors & Machinery (PPT&M) salesman David Rogers.
The Welshpool-based dealership became an authorised Versatile agent last year after the brand had a three-year hiatus in Australia.
"We've sent them across the Wheatbelt, through Newdegate, and Kalannie is the furthest north we've sold this year - we've got a good cross-section of the Wheatbelt this year," Mr Rogers said.
He said the feedback had been "terrific".
PPT&M is working on developing service agencies for the Versatile tractors.
"We're going to have better backup service for next season - that'll be our job after seeding, to develop that even further," Mr Rogers said.
"We've also got a few new models coming in through next year and then we'll hopefully have pricing for next year's products over the next two to three weeks."
Mr Rogers expects more of the front wheel assist models to be on their books.
"At the moment we've only got the 620 DeltaTrack, so it'll be models either side of that available," he said.
"It's looking like we'll be pushing a new motor too, but that's still to be finalised and that'll give us three models in the Track range - in the four-wheel drive range, we'll attract another two models."
Charlie Newman, who's been farming in Newdegate his whole life and crops about 4000 to 5000 hectares each year, picked up a 620 Versatile DeltaTrack just prior to seeding this year.
"We've had one previously, and basically just upgraded it to the newer model," Mr Newman said.
"We obviously didn't have much trouble with the older one, so we stuck with what we know."
What makes the DeltaTrack a standout for Mr Newman is its simplicity and high quality components.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.