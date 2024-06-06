Farm Weekly
Versatile's WA return has been a hit

By Rhys Tarling
June 7 2024 - 9:00am
The Versatile tractor line, re-introduced to the Western Australian market, has been selling well across the Wheatbelt says Perth Power Tractors & Machinery salesman David Rogers.
FEEDBACK from the new Versatile tractor range has been very positive, according to Perth Power Tractors & Machinery (PPT&M) salesman David Rogers.

