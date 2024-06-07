Livestock Matters takes on a new dimension

The WA Livestock Research Council's (WALRC) popular Livestock Matters onfarm forums take on a new dimension this year, with resilience speakers Ben Pettinghill and Mike Rolls spearheading both the Kojonup (Tuesday, June 25) and Manypeaks (Thursday, June 27) functions.
With funding from the Grower Group Alliance (GGA)/Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) dry season response package, the boys are coming to WA to deliver their 'talking is tough' presentation, where they use their own stories of becoming suddenly blind (Ben) and an overnight amputee (Mike) to encourage people to have 'tough' conversations.
While the duo takes up the finale spot at each day, there are some great conversations planned to make the events worth considering.
The sheep-focused Kojonup event will centre on the need to 'make good decisions' around sheep plans.
And while there's no silver bullets in this program, the intent is to have a quality and safe forum to discuss alternative approaches to 'what's next' with sheep.
The beef focus day at Manypeaks will give industry a follow up opportunity to head back to Kent Rochester's farm - which was featured at the 2021 Livestock Matters series.
The visit will not only give producers the opportunity to see how his grassfed year-round turn off program is progressing - but it will be augmented with the news this week that Kent has just invested in 50 Eshepherd collars in order to introduce virtual fencing to his already highly automated farming system.
The beef day will continue at the neighbouring Ravenhill farm where the focus is all about feedbase and time of calving discussions.
An adjunct to the Livestock Matters forums is an invitation to the agricultural industry to "runwithben" on the morning of the Kojonup Livestock Matters forum.
WALRC executive officer (and avid runner) Esther Price was working with Ben and Mike at the recent BeefWeek in Rockhampton, Queensland, where she discovered Ben's other mission of the moment - to run 3249 kilometres in the calendar year 2024 - one kilometre for every suicide in Australia during 2022.
Mr Pettinghill can't run unless he has someone to run with, so Ms Price offered to be his running guide during his stay in Kojonup.
That quickly escalated to an invitation to all of industry to run with him that morning.
His amputee mate, Mike Rolls, volunteered to bring his blades to keep up the rear of the run with those who didn't go so fast or would prefer to walk.
"The whole concept of seeing the sheep industry come together, running shoulder to shoulder with a blind man and guiding him on his quest - just seemed like a good thing to do at the moment," Ms Price said.
The show has quickly 'got legs' with Boyd Rae from the Active Farmers juggernaut volunteering to come and do the warmup from 6.15am and bring with him as many of the Active Farmer groups as he can muster.
The local Kojonup Lions club will then provide breakfast to those brave enough to kick start their morning with Mr Pettinghill said.
"It really is possible that we'll see more than 200 people gather at the Kojonup football oval on the morning of June 25 and from 6.30am do as many or as few laps with Ben and Mike as they fancy," Ms Price said.
"It will be not only a spectacle but a great illustration of the power of supporting each other."
To book in to either of the forums and/or the run - head to www.walrc.com.au/events/
WALRC is partnering with Southern Dirt in Kojonup and Stirling to Coast in Manypeaks to bring the Ben and Mike roadshow to town.
Numerous others are behind the events, including Kojonup's SPARK initiative, Stirling Ranges Beef, Manypeaks P&C and Active Farmers.
More information: Contact Esther Price on
eo@walrc.com.au or
0418 931 938.
