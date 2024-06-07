Farm Weekly
Home/News

Livestock Matters takes on a new dimension

June 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WALRC executive officer Esther Price pictured with Mike Rolls (left) and Ben Pettinghill at the recent Beef2024 in Rockhampton, Queensland.
WALRC executive officer Esther Price pictured with Mike Rolls (left) and Ben Pettinghill at the recent Beef2024 in Rockhampton, Queensland.

The WA Livestock Research Council's (WALRC) popular Livestock Matters onfarm forums take on a new dimension this year, with resilience speakers Ben Pettinghill and Mike Rolls spearheading both the Kojonup (Tuesday, June 25) and Manypeaks (Thursday, June 27) functions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.