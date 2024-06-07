Outstanding feedback from Patriot sprayer

THE Patriot 4450 sprayer, the latest addition to the Case IH Patriot 50 Series, is considerably different from the 30 Series RedMac, Moora, was selling a few years ago, according to salesman Tim King.
One big change, he said, was in the boom and how well the vehicle travelled.
"It rides really well - the suspension has been completely revamped underneath the sprayer and our boom height controls have been updated too," Mr King said.
"The customer feedback on the boom stability and how it rides has been outstanding.
"If the machine is riding well in the field, that means the boom is performing a lot better in the field, too."
What separates a poor sprayer from a quality one is in the efficacy of its application of water and various other chemicals.
In this, the Patriot 4450 is no slouch, with its PMW (pulse-width modulation) spray capabilities maintaining droplet size and keeping application rates constant.
Maintenance is also fairly simple for operators thanks to a tip wash station, exclusive to Case IH, which provides an accessible way to clean off spray tips with an air nozzle and water outlet.
"It's got boom recirculation, we put that on ourselves; full grease kits, every grease nipple on the machine, we fit that on at a dealership level," Mr King said.
He said the Patriot 4450 sprayer was equipped with a nine litre FPT (Fiat powertrain technology) engine, and the 4450 is capable of up to 60 kilometres per hour and 350 horsepower.
The Patriot 4450 is also fitted with a 6057 litre stainless steel solution tank, a 5681L fuel tank, and a 6061L rinse tank.
However, its other huge point of difference from the 30 Series is in its cab.
"It's a completely new cab," Mr King said.
"The design, armrest, from the display, it's all new."
It was an update that was a long time coming, he said, as the 30 Series came with a cab that hadn't been changed for many years.
"Visibility, tech upgrades, comfort levels, and quietness; the cabs are even quieter than what we previously had," Mr King said.
"The lighting is also a lot better, it has a 360-degree lighting package, and customers have been very happy with that as well."
Mr King said the Patriot has always been a good seller for RedMac because they were known for their reliability.
"We're always going to have our teething problems with a new model but it hasn't been too bad so far, the guys have been happy with it," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.