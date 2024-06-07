Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Outstanding feedback from Patriot sprayer

By Rhys Tarling
June 8 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RedMac, Moora, salesman, Tim King, by the Patriot 4450 sprayer which he said had a lot of upgrades.
RedMac, Moora, salesman, Tim King, by the Patriot 4450 sprayer which he said had a lot of upgrades.

THE Patriot 4450 sprayer, the latest addition to the Case IH Patriot 50 Series, is considerably different from the 30 Series RedMac, Moora, was selling a few years ago, according to salesman Tim King.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.