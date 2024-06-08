Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

New-age air cart is the future of farming

June 8 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA grower Daniel Bradford, who farms at Bunjil and is with the family's Morris 9 Series air cart and C3 Contour drill, was the first in the country to test the latest Morris 10 Series air cart last season and he says it is definitely the future of farming.
WA grower Daniel Bradford, who farms at Bunjil and is with the family's Morris 9 Series air cart and C3 Contour drill, was the first in the country to test the latest Morris 10 Series air cart last season and he says it is definitely the future of farming.

WESTERN AUSTRALIAN graingrower Daniel Bradford was the first in the country to put the new Morris 10 Series air cart to the test last year and while a tough season meant he couldn't add it to the family's farm equipment fleet, he wished he could have.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.