Tours to drive mental health conversations

June 5 2024 - 8:00pm
Blue Tree Project founder Kendall Whyte is heading out to regional areas to spark difficult conversations and break down the stigma surrounding mental health.
The Blue Tree Project is hitting the road to take in 16 towns on a regional tour.

