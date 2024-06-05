Tours to drive mental health conversations

The Blue Tree Project is hitting the road to take in 16 towns on a regional tour.
Blue Tree Project founder Kendall Whyte is excited about the tour that will provide essential mental health support to regional towns, communities and families.
"We understand how tough it is for regional townships, especially farming communities, during these dry times," Ms Whyte said.
"Our goal is to spark those difficult conversations and break down the stigma surrounding mental health."
The tour will occur throughout June and July, offering a variety of events designed to engage and support communities including blue tree paintings, discussion panels with empowering speakers, sporting events and quiz nights.
Ms Whyte hopes the events will create a sense of connection and community.
"They offer a chance to hear inspiring stories of resilience, gain practical mental health tips, and access trained professionals for support," she said.
"Community members are warmly invited to join these events, with specific details about each town's schedule to be released soon.
"We hope this tour will not only support those in need, but also inspire communities to come together and openly discuss mental health, ultimately breaking down barriers and building a more supportive environment for all."
In addition to the tour events, the Blue Tree Project is gathering expressions of interest for an accredited Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) course.
The course aims to teach participants lifesaving skills and practical tools to support anyone struggling with mental health issues.
"Completing the MHFA course will better equip individuals to support those in need, enhance their own mental health awareness, and provide practical tools for day-to-day use," Ms Whyte said.
She said the Blue Tree project was committed to returning to rural communities in August and September to deliver this training, provided there is a minimum of eight participants.
Ms White said the tour was made possible from State government Dry Season Relief Package funding.
Throughout June the Blue Tree Project will travel to Brookton, Hyden, Lake Grace, Esperance, Jerramungup, Albany, Cranbrook and Wagin.
In July they will visit Goomalling, Cunderdin, Westonia, Mukinbudin, Wongan Hills, Perenjori, Mingenew and Moora.
