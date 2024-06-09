Farm Weekly
John Garland: WA's real estate statesman

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
June 9 2024 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
As principal of Garland International and one of the pioneers of real estate, dairy and business marketing and sales in WA, John Garland knows a thing or two about what makes the State tick and how best to showcase all it has to offer.
It is a perfect, sun-shining autumn day, at a perfect spot along the Swan River foreshore, and John Garland is well into his morning routine.

Journalist, Farm Weekly

