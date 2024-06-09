John Garland: WA's real estate statesman

Garland Internationals current listings include the prestigious 263-hectare Maitraya estate, at Nanarup via Albany, being sold via an expressions of interest campaign asking for offers of more than $22 million. With six kilometres of beachfront to the Southern Ocean, an eight-bedroom homestead, plus a five-bedroom Fishermans Lodge, and two-bedroom Aviators Cottage, the property can comfortably accommodate 30 or more guests. They will, no doubt, enjoy its indoor heated pool, spa and sauna, tennis courts, theatre and gym, and access via its 1000-metre private airstrip and helicopter pad. Theres also extensive grounds to explore and a private art collection, including valuable sculptures and antique furniture. The private estate has already played host to many international A-listers, including Lady Gaga, who left a handwritten note praising its beauty.