John Garland: WA's real estate statesman

It is a perfect, sun-shining autumn day, at a perfect spot along the Swan River foreshore, and John Garland is well into his morning routine.
He strolls along the riverbank, has a coffee or two, chats with his neighbours, considers a business issue or meets up with clients and potential overseas investors.
As the principal of Garland International and one of the pioneers of real estate, dairy and business marketing and sales in WA, Mr Garland knows a thing or two about what makes the State tick and how best to showcase all it has to offer.
And it's encapsulated along The Esplanade, at Peppermint Grove, his favoured, picture-perfect meeting place.
"In this section where we are now, between The University of WA and the Fremantle traffic bridge - which is commonly referred to as Perth's western suburbs - 81 per cent of all the influencial decisions in respect of WA are made," said Mr Garland, gesturing north towards the CBD and then in a wide, encompassing arc.
"Be they in agriculture, mining, finance, health or education, most of the individuals who make these decisions live between UWA and the Fremantle traffic bridge.
"And why do they live there?
"It's the seat of education and the university, it has proximity to the ocean and river, Rottnest Island and the golf clubs, and then you have this," he says, pointing towards the wide river view.
"When ever interstate and overseas people visit here, they say 'we can't believe this'."
By any measure, Mr Garland has an extraordinary 70-plus year career - borne of exceptional problem-solving skills, curiosity, a willingness to seek new challenges and take risks, and to make the most of any opportunity these bring.
Having sold more than $300 million worth of property and business assets and with 3000 auctions under his hammer, Mr Garland has developed a deep understanding of the State and his industry.
From his earliest working days as a teenaged Elders stock agent at the Midland saleyards to running his prestigious, Perth-based Garland International, Mr Garland has been a pioneer with a - perhaps - unrivalled knowledge of the needs of the metropolitan and regional real estate and business markets.
Ordinarily he may be a good day's trek away from any sort of farm or luxury country pile, but modern-day technology enables him to maintain his close connection to rural WA.
And though he might be selling rural real estate, in reality, his job description is a professional problem-solver in the lifestyle market.
"Today, our field is not selling farms, we are selling a rural lifestyle," he said.
"The key word is lifestyle, not rural."
Mr Garland is a consummate conduit helping two very different communities talk to each other to come to a good enough understanding to shake hands on a deal.
"The rural community is there," Mr Garland said as he motions beyond the Hills.
And then back towards the suburbs: "Over here are the people who live in the city".
"They have no knowledge of each other, they talk a different language, they think differently," he said.
"City people don't talk to their neighbours; country people rely on their neighbours - it is almost like tribal living."
That difference extends beyond a mindset or lifestyle experience to the way both populations are spread and even the way their land titles are registered.
"About 92 per cent of WA is leasehold land, compared to freehold land," Mr Garland said.
"Freehold land, which occupies the farms we are talking about in a line from Kalbarri to Esperance, occupies just 8.5pc of WA."
On a practical, marketing level that means dealing with the two edges of modern technology.
"For me, the big change in 70 years in the marketing and presentation of rural properties and farms is in communication," Mr Garland said.
"Communication is the big point of difference in terms of the benefits and liabilities it has for farms."
More lately, the evolution has continued with corporate farming through new economies of scale, which has eliminated country towns, he said.
Mr Garland and his wife Pat set up their first business, Garland and Co, at Kondinin in 1961, selling Chamberlain machinery and General Motors vehicles, mainly Holdens.
A used machinery auction in 1961 gave the business an overnight image of being a major dealership, which led to it winning the Chamberlain Dealer of the Year in WA in 1962.
He grew the company to have a team of staff, who travelled the State to research, market and make sales.
Decades later, he initiated mailbox flyers and those ubiquitous free, glossy advertising magazines you'd find propped up outside real estate agencies - which became a mainstay for prospective city homebuyers.
The magazines are now a relic, replaced by texts, emails and online advertising platforms.
Live auctions, which are historically unpopular in WA, are almost non-existent, in favour of online auctions and internet-led expressions of interest campaigns.
Print advertising of premium properties is the purview of community newspapers, and Farm Weekly operates in a unique, premium niche for farmland, regional housing and luxury house sales.
Taken in its entirety, it has created an environment where property marketing is moving more quickly and agencies are leaner - which all flows on to the economy, community and confidence of country towns, Mr Garland said.
And so, Garland International is now a two-person operation, run through his daughter Julie, with a team of associated agents, an impressive website hosting its real estate portfolio, and sales largely conducted via expressions of interest campaigns.
It means the business has been able to minimise its business overheads, while at the same time building marketplace recognition.
"At our biggest, we used to have 19 employees, we had people who would fly to Halls Creek or drive up to see something in the semi-rural areas of the Perth Hills - now I can work from my car," Mr Garland said.
"Communication has been the cause of the failure of rural towns and, as a real estate specialist, the necessary change in adapting to your target market which is no longer just farmers - it is the rest of the world, with a strong corporate involvement."
Any part of regional property sales not revolutionised by the communication revolution has been reshaped by two other factors: the introduction of nitrogen in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, and industry-wide corporatisation post-1990s.
When Mr Garland started selling farms in 1954, it was the advent of an understanding that nitrogen injection could turn light country into better productive farmland, in many cases, than WA's already-established, ex-forestry, heavy soils.
Over the next four decades, this created a "need" among farmers to make a regional shift.
"In the end, the heavy land farmers shifted from their heavy country to lighter land, which had a nitrogen injection to convert the yield factor," Mr Garland said.
"The new people, battling on the light country, didn't have enough money to develop it and shifted to the heavy country.
"The money went to the light land with innovative thinking, and those who wanted an easier life went to the existing, well-built up soils, which didn't cater for the variable climates we have."
A decade later, the next wave of change came through the dominance of corporate farming and its by-product, the pursuit of economies of scale.
To service the corporate farming trend, land titles aren't being amalgamated, but 20-30 properties at a time are being accumulated into big operations, run by a single manager, by Australian companies backed with international investment.
Canadian pension funds, in particular, are actively working with and investing in Australia-based agricultural corporations - recently CDPQ partnered with the local Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Alberta Investment Management Corporation invested in Lawson Grains, the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan into Mitolo Family Farms and Canada's Public Sector Pension Plan into BFB and Daybreak Cropping.
"The economies of scale principle in real estate is the same as Coles and Woolworths taking over all the smaller grocery stores," Mr Garland said.
"It's no different and is about the same in every industry, and comes back to modern communications and technology."
But as financial institutions, such as Macquarie Bank, and the big Chinese and Canadian pension funds have moved into the main cropping areas around Australia - and the world - Mr Garland said they were sweeping away regional farming families and their communities.
"Corporate farming has contributed to the massive decline in rural living," he said.
"There are 2000 bonafide farmers in WA and 1000 professional people who don't live on the land, but they are a branch of corporate farming.
"Some 2000 farms have now been amalgamated to service the corporate farming trend.
"Corporates are now one of the very few outlets for farmers because nobody would ever buy a 5000-acre (2000ha) farm today, to the exclusion of the corporate sector, because they will just outbid you."
Corporate buyers are also a significant contributor to soaring farmland prices across WA - with limited supply on the flip side.
Rural Bank's latest Australian Farmland Values report, released last week, showed the State's median price peaked last year at $6225/ha, and is now on record at about $8500/ha in the Great Southern and more than $15,000/ha in the South West.
That's a median value, so actual some of prices now being achieving may by much higher in premium localities, which offer larger blocks for those who are looking to accumulate, high yields and good capital returns for investors, or carbon or wind farming potential.
WA may still have an affordability advantage compared to the nation's median price, led by the Eastern States, but the gap is quickly closing.
Mr Garland thinks WA farmland prices still have room to run, but sees a price ceiling of about $10,000 an acre in old school terms - or about $24,800/ha.
"If we get to $10,000/ac... it will all be owned by the super funds or the banks," he said.
"They will be banks like Macquarie, which has an investment side to their business, or a trading bank which will go into it with their super funds.
"The big corporates will own not just WA, but Australia, New Zealand, America, and the Ukraine.
"It's already gone from 40,000 to 3000 farms in WA over the past 50 years, so when will it stop?
"It only stops when the economics stop."
Mr Garland speaks with the insight of a varied career and is no stranger to adapting to the working conditions around him.
His father and grandfather pioneered farming in Dalwallinu from 1909, alongside another of WA's legacy agricultural families, the Hydes.
From there, the Garlands sold up and moved to the city and the Hydes expanded locally - though the two families' ties remained close over the years and their two respective grandsons, both named John, attended Hale School at the same time.
Mr Garland's school journey ended abruptly when he was 14-years-old, when his father ran out of money for the fees and he was given a chance of a job with Elders or a new school.
"The next day I was in the Midland Saleyards at 4am," Mr Garland said.
Those were hard and long days, but presented a young Garland with the perfect entree into Perth's business world, as he continually crossed paths with a cross-section of livestock buyers and sellers, from more humble farming families to monied sheep and cattlemen and WA's elite "landed gentry".
Mr Garland worked for Elders for 11 years selling cattle, sheep, pigs and horses as an agent, working his way up to be manager of the company's Wongan Hills and then Kondinin branches.
As chance would have it, being a branch manager gave him an automatic right to sell property via an expanded licence, given Elders held a primary licence through its St George's Terrace head office.
So he started selling the occasional country property, either as an agent or auctioneer, which piqued an enduring fascination with selling rural land "from A to B".
He left Elders in 1961 when an opportunity came up to buy and own Kondinin's machinery dealership - the town's main business - then owned by the West family, thus saving it from closure.
Backed by a group of local farmers, who arranged a loan with the local R&I Bank, the newly-married Garlands established John Garland and Co, taking on ownership and management of the West's General Motors-Chamberlain dealership - and the loan's full debt.
In the four years he had the dealership, Mr Garland also had a side agreement with Elders to keep auctioning property for them.
The commissions were a lifeline that helped keep the machinery dealership afloat.
He has used the skills learned in those formative years throughout his career - conducting thousands of auctions for livestock, property and machinery, for onfarm clearances and fund-raising for charities.
In 1974, he created hobby farms in WA as a solution to selling a complicated 800ha property just outside Toodyay, when his Department of Lands enquiry showed it was made up of individually titled 10ac blocks established for returning World War 1 veterans.
"We had Ted Haye's farm for sale for $85/ac, but it was during an economic downturn, it was a bad year, commodities prices were down and nobody would buy it," Mr Garland said.
He went to the local shire council, successfully asking for planning approval to break out the blocks and sell them individually - and ultimately saved Mr Hayes from the loss of their property.
In 2004, Mr Garland brought AFGRI Equipment to WA, through the sale of machinery dealerships in Geraldton, Carnamah and Moora from the Walton brothers.
AFGRI Equipment remains one of the world's largest machinery companies, and it proved a significant turning point for agriculture in WA.
He created and operated the world's only computerised dairy milk quota auction system, which extended dairy farmer operations before the industry's deregulation.
Mr Garland has also sat on several boards, including as past president of the Real Estate Institute of WA, past deputy world president of the Paris-based International Real Estate Federation and past chairman of WA's Small Business Development Commission.
As a passionate Rotarian, he is currently helping the charity develop a program to identify and support young mentors and potential leaders in regional communities across WA, in a post-secondary school, year 13 program.
Through it all, Mr Garland has formed many lifelong professional and personal connections and still operates in the market for many of them - while bringing significant overseas investment into the State.
And he is a neighbour and friend to some of Perth's highest echelon including the wealthy and the influential.
In the process, he has created a sales portfolio of some of WA's most expensive properties, including luxury near-city homes, waterfront and riverside mansions, equestrian and horticulture farms, tourism businesses and resorts, subdivisions and regional farms and stations - usually with multi-billion dollar price tags.
Garland International is currently running expression of interest campaigns for the seriously impressive Maitraya estate at Nanarup, near Albany, through an expression of interest campaign asking for offers over $22 million.
Among his biggest deals, historically, were the $90 million sale of the Gidgegannup townsite to Port Bouvard Pty Ltd, the former Emu Brewery site in Perth's CBD for $55m to an overseas investor, and the big pastoral operations, Moola Bulla station at Halls Creek, and Pardoo station, in the Pilbara.
Mr Garland doesn't see himself as a professional salesman - success requires a more philosophical approach.
"People think farmers buy using logic, by asking: What's the economics? The land size? The super history? What's the water position? The amenities - which come down the line a bit," he said
"But they don't buy using logic, they believe they do, but they buy using emotions.
"We all do."
As an agent, he said his biggest power was listening and understanding the basic needs of everyone in the buying family or partnership - while one party might be focused on what's happening in the paddocks, the other might be giving unspoken consideration to the travel distance to schools, local medical care availability, or off-farm employment.
"Nobody sells anything," Mr Garland said.
"It is all problem-solving.
"When you ask me whether you should buy this farm or not, I will ask why you haven't asked me how far away the schools are?
"All of a sudden there's trust between us, and trust is the underwriter of a satisfactory result in selling anything to anybody."
Mr Garland said without managing unity in decision-making, and quickly, agents will spend all their time solving buyers' problems.
It might be difficult enough when working with a small farming family but could be almost impossible during negotiations with corporate buyers, which have longer timelines and more complex due diligence requirements.
"Build trust through understanding the joint requirements of two people and then you can go to the next stage of helping them solve a problem," Mr Garland said.
"They buy and sell on the basis of their own decision-making, but you have got to justify it for them through emotional and logical coverage of a requirement they sometimes don't even know they have."
He said though the marketplace was getting very tight, there should be some space left for parent-and-child or husband-and-wife farmers and there will always be the need for farms to grow grain.
Provided family farmers and small partnerships use technology to match the corporates' economies of scale.
"With high technology systems which track through paddocks, a father and a son can put in 60,000ac of grain," Mr Garland said.
"They have to have $4m worth of plant - but that is OK.
"They can run a business from their phones, out of the cab of their tractor.
"That is diversification - because they have economies of scale working for them they will be in the league of corporate farmers."
Mr Garland said regardless of how the property market keept evolving - there would always be a place for property agents.
"As corporate and economies of scale rules apply to the property market you will never replace the need for specialists," he said.
"All you have got to do is: Don't diversify.
"We have never changed from a personal name.
"Once you have lost your identity, you have lost your emotional need for recognition."
