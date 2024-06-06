Farm Weekly
Limited time for new live export inquiry

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
June 6 2024 - 3:00pm
Federal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson said they had requested an extension of the deadline for the inquiry to July 15, but this was rejected and the submission closure date was June 11, with the WA meeting to be held at Muresk on June 14 and the committees report to be handed in on June 21.
AN inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024 has been confirmed by the House Standing Committee on Agriculture chairwoman, Labor member for Paterson, New South Wales, Meryl Swanson.

