Limited time for new live export inquiry

AN inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024 has been confirmed by the House Standing Committee on Agriculture chairwoman, Labor member for Paterson, New South Wales, Meryl Swanson.
The inquiry started on Tuesday of this week and will conclude 18 days later, with the presentation of findings due with Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on Friday, June 21.
Ms Swanson said the committee would examine the provisions of the bill and its application to the live sheep export trade, especially in Western Australia.
This includes authority for Commonwealth spending to assist sheep farmers, businesses and communities to prepare and adapt.
Two public hearings for the inquiry are scheduled for; Canberra on Wednesday, June, 12 and Muresk, Northam, on Friday, June 14.
"There are a range of views on this issue," Ms Swanson said.
"The committee is looking forward to meeting and talking with stakeholders in WA.
"The public hearing in Muresk will provide an opportunity for the committee to meet those most affected.
"Anyone who would like to share their views on the bill can engage with the committee in a number of ways including by making a written submission, or attending a public hearing where the committee plans to hold a community statements session."
Federal MP for O'Connor, Rick Wilson, said they had asked for an extension of the inquiry to July 15, but this was not allowed.
He said time was of the essence and urged all WA farmers and industry members to get online and enter a submission.
"It is also odd that this has gone to the house standing committee, usually legislation is handled by the senate," Mr Wilson said.
Stakeholders are encouraged to contact the secretariat, go to www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/House/Agriculture, as soon as possible to register interest and make submissions.
