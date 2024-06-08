Exploring sheep and wool opportunities

Young Western Australian sheep fanatics interested in sheep handling, husbandry and showing should look no further than the inaugural Young Sheep Handlers Expo this July.
The event will span over two days on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12 at the Claremont Showgrounds.
Competition and event co-ordinator Rebecca Wardell said the Royal Agricultural Society WA and the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association have partnered to organise an educational program geared towards young individuals, aiming to foster a positive pathway into the sheep and wool industry.
"Our goal is to ignite enthusiasm among the next generation, offering them a platform and knowledge base to explore career opportunities within the sector," Ms Wardell said.
"We're assembling a line-up of passionate industry experts to demonstrate the vast potential within the field.
"Attendees will gain invaluable insights and hands-on experience in sheep handling, husbandry and presentation techniques.
"Furthermore, the expo will showcase industry-leading practices in livestock management, animal welfare and the latest industry protocols."
In addition to the two-day education packed event, all meals will be included and there will also be plenty of opportunities for attendees to win prizes.
Up for grabs will be return flights from Perth to Adelaide to attend the South Australian Youth Sheep Handlers Expo in 2025, a selection of Milwaukee tools, sheep scanning experience, Westbreed work experience, Belka Valley Poll Merino stud work experience and Cambray Sheep, Dairy & Cheese Factory work experience.
