Farm Weekly
Home/News

Exploring sheep and wool opportunities

June 8 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pathways into the sheep and wool industry will be the focus of the inaugural Young Sheep Handlers Expo.
Pathways into the sheep and wool industry will be the focus of the inaugural Young Sheep Handlers Expo.

Young Western Australian sheep fanatics interested in sheep handling, husbandry and showing should look no further than the inaugural Young Sheep Handlers Expo this July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.