Boarding week goes off with a bang

By Belinda Hickman
June 7 2024 - 8:00pm
This stunning image won William Fox, from Dandaragan,first place in the junior student category in Scotch's annual boarding photography competition. The popular event has been running since 2008 and students, staff and parents all contribute.
Scotch College spent this week celebrating its boarding community - and in the process recognised the attitudes and experiences of its 135 boarders this year and their families as an example of the resilience of country people.

