Boarding week goes off with a bang

Scotch College spent this week celebrating its boarding community - and in the process recognised the attitudes and experiences of its 135 boarders this year and their families as an example of the resilience of country people.
The annual week an ever-expanding timetable of fun activities, meant to build connections between boarders and day students and increase their appreciation of the farming lives many boarders leave at home.
Kickstarting the week, acting headmaster Brad Gill said country boarders and their families made an admirable choice to live and study away from their home, which was a testament to their resilience and pursuit of excellence.
"The presence of boarders among us enriches our community, bringing diverse perspectives and a spirit of camaraderie that extends beyond the classroom,'' Mr Gill said.
"We must pay tribute to the parents, whose sacrifices do not go unnoticed.
"It is through their belief in the value of education and the opportunities it presents that their sons are here today.
"Their decision to entrust us with their sons' care and development is a profound expression of their love and commitment to their future."
Scotch has been running an Ag Day since 2016, and the event keeps getting bigger.
Though this year's culminating all-school exhibition on Scotch's expansive playing fields was foiled by forecasts for inclement weather, there were still plenty of other events and incursions to keep students engaged during the school week.
The winners of the annual boarding photo competition were on display in the senior and middle school buildings, and boarding parents and staff shared lunch in the dining hall.
The middle school boys, in years 6 to 8, had special assembly run by boarders, featuring a presentation from Kendal Whyte, from The Blue Tree Project, and had an "invite-a-mate'' afternoon tea in the boarding house.
Year 7 boarders also started their walk along the Bibbulmun Track - a rite-of-passage activity in which they will progressively tackle other stages over their remaining school years, until they achieve its full length in year 12.
In the senior school, boarders and the day boys teams had a tug of war against a tractor, enjoyed a "bring a mate" dinner, and shared some friendly rivalry in a netball game with their sister school borders at PLC.
And in a special moment this morning, the senior school borders united as a group, outside of their regular Houses, to march into the week's assembly accompanied by the school's pipe band.
Mr Gill said being a boarder was no small feat.
"It requires courage to step into a new routine, adapt to communal living, and navigate the complexities of growing up while away from home,'' he said.
"Yet, these very challenges forge character, independence, and a sense of responsibility that will serve them well beyond their school years."
Mr Gill has first-hand experience as a border at Guildford Grammar - and said though he attended the Swan Valley school in the "last millennium" he had strong memories of the "good, the bad and the downright ugly" and valued friendships with his "boarding brothers" which had lasted ever since.
"My parents travelled the same road with me, including the tears, the homesick calls to home, made from the one community phone that you fought to get access to as the senior boys spent every minute of every evening calling the girls at their boarding schools,'' he said.
"Thankfully the boarding experience has evolved, and it needed to - from what was served in the dining room to the archaic traditions excused as 'rites of passage'.
"What hasn't changed is the impact boarding students have on a school community.
"From their life experiences to their broadened perspectives, we are better because of the boarders in our school."
