Police bike sticker video goes viral

WHILE the aim of the Keep the Sheep campaign was to gather support from people living in the metropolitan area, as well as highlight the importance of the live sheep exports by sea to the greater community, there was an unexpected ally in last Friday's rally.
The strategic placement of a #KeepTheSheep sticker on a police motorcycle struck a chord with rally participants and supporters.
A video shared to the Farm Weekly Facebook page on Friday night went viral.
Broomehill farmer, Scott Thompson, said when he saw Katanning farmer, David Stade, approach one of the police officers at the Fremantle muster point, he instinctively filmed the interaction on this phone.
Mr Stade, who does not have any social media accounts, said the public reaction was incredible.
"I was at the rally with my partner, one of our sons and my mother," Mr Stade said.
"There was three generations of Stades there to show support."
While acting on instinct, Mr Stade said the story of the bumper stickers themselves was phenomenal.
His partner Natalie Nicholson said they were popular on the day, with people asking how they could get one.
"The stickers came about after Katanning farmer Linda Hewson wanted to do something to help because she felt helpless after the campaign started," Ms Nicholson said.
"She said lets get that nice, simple logo, #KeepTheSheep, and do a bumper sticker."
After texting a few businesses in town, within minutes she had $600.
The businesses to pledge support included QFH Multiparts, Elders Katanning, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Great Southern Rural, Tanya and Clint Edwards, McIntosh & Son, The Nationals WA MLA for Roe, Peter Rundle, Linda Hewson and Natalie Nicholson.
From there they approached Rayford Signs, Russell and Kristy Quartermaine, who donated 400 stickers and did the rest at half price, with the stickers quickly produced.
Since the initial post six days ago the video on the Farm Weekly Facebook page alone has had a reach of 870,793, the video has been viewed 1.2 million times and its popularity does not seem to be waning.
The public requests on how to get one of the very popular stickers has led to more being printed by Rayford signs.
Find the stickers in Katanning at, Style and Leaf co, McIntosh & Son and Emu Lane.
