Second rally to protest live sheep export ban

Western Australian farmers are not going down without a fight, with a second rally to fight the live sheep export ban organised in as many weeks.
Farmers, shearers, truck drivers and anyone involved in rural communities or the sheep industry are being called to attend a second rally at Muresk from 8am on Friday, June 14.
After the overwhelming success of last week's peaceful rally which resulted in more than 3000 people and over 1700 vehicles taking to the streets of Perth city, the message to the government was simple: the WA industry is not defeated and will continue to fight.
The Keep The Sheep campaign was launched publicly at the rally and in the week since, it has maintained its momentum with organisers hoping to continue to put pressure on government to scrap the legislation it says will decimate rural communities across WA.
The Keep the Sheep petition has officially surpassed the petition used as the reason to ban live sheep in just six days and organiser, Livestock & Rural Transport Association of WA vice president Ben Sutherland said it was no surprise and further evidence that the policy was out of touch with mainstream people.
"We've set an amazing record, with over 45,000 signatures in a single week," Mr Sutherland said.
"This has been from a standing start, without a heavily funded campaign like the ones activists have.
"It shows the community supports farmers, truckies and people in country towns.
"In introducing the Bill to ban live sheep to Parliament, the Government used the activists' petition as justification, saying it represented community expectations, well, what about our communities' expectations?
"Labor wants to take away our livelihoods and communities based on a petition by activists, that we have blown past in just six days. It's clear we have the Australian community on our side."
Not only has the petition surpassed the RSPCA petition number, but the fundraising efforts of the Keep The Sheep campaign have reached over $275,000 on its way to a goal of $300,000 in just one week and according to Mr Sutherland this is proof that the WA public are fundamentally in support of the industry.
Fellow organiser and Port Hedland Export depot owner Paul Brown said the WA farming industry and supporters sent a strong message to the federal and state governments last week with their convoy rally, but it was time to gear up to do it all again and the bigger the better.
"It was a monstrous success and everyone should all be proud to have been part of such an historic day," Mr Brown said.
"Now we need you all to turn up again and bring your family and friends.
"On Friday, June 14 the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Agriculture will be holding a hearing at Muresk.
"Anthony Albanese and Murray Watt heard us loud and clear, but have given us all little more than a week to make submissions and to prepare for the hearing.
"We need all of you with your 4WDs, utes and cars to be there as part of another display of our unity against their attacks in WA agriculture."
He said the campaign has enough trucks to make a statement already but needed people power.
"We need to show the government they can't continually disrespect WA," Mr Brown said.
"We understand that it's short notice again, but the government does this because they think we won't turn up.
"They were wrong last week, and they'll be wrong next week.
"They'll be wrong every week."
Mr Sutherland said it had been amazing to see the grassroots movement gather steam with people jumping on board the cause and sending the petition to friends and family.
"We're grateful for everyone taking the time and supporting us to get this far, so quickly," Mr Sutherland said.
"What we will continue to do is keep the pressure on the Government to drop this awful policy."
Keep the Sheep is inviting supporters to come to Muresk to line the streets of the town to welcome the committee and show them how much the live sheep trade means to WA communities.
"We need you all there," Mr Sutherland said.
There will be catering available on the day from the Muresk Student Association.
