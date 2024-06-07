Low rainfall totals across the State

The weather events of yesterday evening brought low rainfall totals to the South West region, of less than 10 milimetres.
Yesterday, Capel recorded 7.2mm, Busselton Shire recorded 5.2mm, Cape Leeuwin recorded 4.8mm and Bridgetown picked up 3.6mm.
However the rainfall is currently moving through the Midwest region to the top of the Wheatbelt, in a patchy band from Geraldton to Merredin.
Comments on Wheatbelt Weather Chat, via Facebook, say that Calingiri has received 13mm this morning, 11.5mm was recorded in East Calingiri, 13.5mm in Mokine, and 5mm in East Wongan Hills.
Other group members reported 32mm in Dongara, 8mm in Wongan Hills and 2mm in North Cadoux.
So far, most of the Midwest has recorded less than 5mm of rainfall over the past hour, with showers and light rainfall totals expected for the rest of the morning, and late this evening.
The showers are expected to continue for most of the Midwest and Wheatbelt regions into Saturday, however it is likely to be dry elsewhere.
From Monday, there is no rain forecast across the South West Land Division until at least next Thursday.
