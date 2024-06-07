Farm Weekly
Home/News

Sheep industry urged to take the next step

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated June 7 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In a recent visit to Perth Opposition leader Peter Dutton said their stance was in support of the industry. Liberal senator Slade Brockman (left), Opposition leader Peter Dutton, Federal Liberal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson and Liberal MP for Durack, Melissa Price.
In a recent visit to Perth Opposition leader Peter Dutton said their stance was in support of the industry. Liberal senator Slade Brockman (left), Opposition leader Peter Dutton, Federal Liberal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson and Liberal MP for Durack, Melissa Price.

Advocates for the Western Australian sheep industry have sent a resounding message of thanks to the farmers, truck drivers, shearers, vets, stock agents, rural families and Perth people who turned up in a massive show of support last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.