Sheep industry urged to take the next step

Advocates for the Western Australian sheep industry have sent a resounding message of thanks to the farmers, truck drivers, shearers, vets, stock agents, rural families and Perth people who turned up in a massive show of support last week.
These same industry voices are asking supporters to take the time to put a submission into the House of Representatives inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024.
The committee consists of Federal members; chairwoman Labor MP for Paterson, NSW, Meryl Swanson, deputy chairman Liberal MP for O'Connor, WA, Rick Wilson and general members Labor MPs Matt Burnell, Spence, SA, Mike Freelander, Macarthur, NSW, Tania Lawrence, Hasluck, WA, Brian Mitchell, Lyons, TAS, Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie, Mayo, SA, Liberal MP Aaron Violi, Casey, VIC, and Liberal National Party QLD MP, Andrew Willcox, Dawson.
WA representative Rick Wilson has been outspoken in his support of the industry and asked for the inquiry to be extended to July 15, but was rejected.
The only other WA representative, Tania Lawrence has recently been in the headlines as her current seat of Hasluck would be substantially reduced to accommodate the addition of the proposed Division of Bullwinkel.
The new seat in the Perth hills will take in the Shires of Beverley, Northam, Toodyay and York, along with parts of the Cities of Armadale, Gosnells, Kalamunda, Swan and Shire of Mundaring.
Ms Lawrence grew up in York and still has family in the area.
The Nationals WA leader Shane Love said expecting farmers to prepare detailed submissions in just one week was an absolute farce.
"With the live sheep export ban not set to take effect until 2028, rushing this process is nothing short of a contemptuous insult," Mr Love said.
"There is simply no way the committee can thoroughly investigate the consequences of phasing out live sheep export in such a short timeframe."
The Livestock Collective director and Keep The Sheep organiser, Holly Ludeman, read a statement of support for the industry from WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, to the crowd gathered at the Road Trains Australia yard at Muchea last week.
"The Cook government's position has been clear and consistent from the start," the statement said.
"The phase-out of live export will negatively impact our regional communities and the livelihoods of many who don't support it.
"We believe current welfare measures, including the Northern hemisphere summer moratorium, are sufficient.
"I will always do what is right by WA and I do not believe the federal government's transition package is sufficient.
"I will be travelling to Canberra in the coming weeks to meet my Federal counterpart, Murray Watt, to further advocated for WA farmers."
In a statement to Farm Weekly Ms Jarvis said she had an in person meeting scheduled with Mr Watt so preferred to allow the farmers, and those affected by this legislation, to have the opportunity to speak at the WA inquiry hearing at Muresk.
The Nationals leader David Littleproud said the House of Representatives Standing Committee inquiry was disingenuous and the announcement came after the Nationals' motion for an inquiry in the House of Representatives.
"This committee will inevitably be rushed and once again cause more anxiety among farmers.
"Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is avoiding a Senate inquiry and is still unable to explain the science behind closing the industry and destroying the livelihoods of 3000 farmers," Mr Littleproud said.
"Labor's transition package of $107 million only includes $64.6m for sheep producers and the supply chain it isn't good enough.
"The Nationals will always back our farmers a future coalition government will reinstate the live sheep export trade."
Federal Liberal MP for Durack, Melissa Price, said the Keep The Sheep campaign was bigger than politics it is about the survival of WA communities, heritage, and way of life.
"We stand united, from the city to the regions, in defence of our farmers and our future," Ms Price said.
"The government must listen to the people of Western Australia and recognise the catastrophic impact this bill will have on our farmers and regional communities."
Watch the attached videos for the reactions and submission requests from;
Australian Livestock Exporters' Council chief executive officer, Mark Harvey-Sutton.
Link for submission entry;
