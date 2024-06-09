Farm Weekly
WA Minister urges producers to make a submission to live ex inquiry

Updated June 10 2024 - 9:38am, first published 8:00am
Western Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis voiced her support for farmers and regional WA, vowing to advocate for the State's sheep industry in a submission to the House of Representatives Standing Committee inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024.

