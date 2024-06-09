WA Minister urges producers to make a submission to live ex inquiry

Western Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis voiced her support for farmers and regional WA, vowing to advocate for the State's sheep industry in a submission to the House of Representatives Standing Committee inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024.
Ms Jarvis said she would put a submission into the inquiry, but would not attend the meeting as she wanted those affected to have a greater chance to have their say at the meeting and because she has an in person meeting scheduled with Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
"The Cook government has been clear and consistent from the start, the Federal government's decision will impact Western Australian farmers and regional communities however, if the bill does proceed there must be adequate assistance for a transition," Ms Jarvis said
"The sheer number of farmers involved in last week's convoy shows just how concerned people are.
"There is only one public hearing in WA and it's important that those most affected have an opportunity to meet with the committee to share their views.
"I will be providing a written submission to the House of Representatives Standing Committee and travelling to Canberra in the coming weeks to meet with my Federal counterpart Murray Watt, to further advocate for a better deal."
Submissions close tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11.
