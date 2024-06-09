Farm Weekly
Submissions for WA sheep industry inquiry due tomorrow

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated June 10 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 9:00am
Submissions to the House of Representatives Standing Committee inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, are due tomorrow Tuesday, June 11.

