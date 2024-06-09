Submissions for WA sheep industry inquiry due tomorrow

Submissions to the House of Representatives Standing Committee inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024, are due tomorrow Tuesday, June 11.
Wagin Shire has been invited to give evidence at the inquiry meeting at the Muresk Institute this Friday, June 14 and at the close of business on Friday afternoon there were about 50 submissions uploaded
Western Australian farmers, members of the sheep industry, truck drivers, vets and regional doctors, nurses, teachers and communities are urged to put in your submission to the inquiry to have you say.
Submissions are usually written documents, but they can be pictures or short videos.
There is no set format for submissions, so people wishing to upload a short video instead of a written document are also able to do so.
The only public hearing to be held in WA will take place on Friday, June 14, at Muresk with a planned community statements session of about one hour to take place, this will allow those who have registered their interest, three minutes each to speak.
"There are a range of views on this issue," committee chairperson, MP for Paterson, NSW, Meryl Swanson said.
"The Committee is looking forward to meeting and talking with stakeholders in Western Australia.
"The public hearing in Muresk will provide an opportunity for the Committee to meet those most affected.
"Anyone who would like to share their views on the Bill can engage with the committee in a number of ways including by making a written submission, or attending a public hearing where the Committee plans to hold a community statements session."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.