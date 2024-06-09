Nats announces Upper House team for election

The Nationals WA has unveiled a team to contest the 2025 State Election in the Legislative Council.
Party leader Shane Love said they had chosen a team of experienced and impressive candidates that he was incredible proud of,
"They are the team WA needs," Mr Love said.
"Come 2025, the Legislative Council will be well served by a Nationals WA team who are dedicated to delivering change for our State.
"From small business owners to health professionals and teachers, this team bring a wealth of experience which places them perfectly to tackle the hard issues and lean into the vast opportunities which lay ahead for WA.
The candidates are:
1. Julie Freeman; Mullewa farmer, teacher and The Nationals WA president
2. Rob Horstman; Shire of Northampton deputy president
3. Julie Kirby; South West business owner and consultant
4. Heidi Tempra; Manjimup school teacher
5. Louise Kingston MLC; Member for the South West Region
6. Ben Simpkins; Perth based cardiac technician
Mr Love thanked Colin de Grussa, MLC. who after eight years will not re-contest the Legislative Council.
"Colin has been a valued member of The Nationals WA Parliamentary team for eight years and his dedication to our cause is unwavering," he said.
The Nationals WA deputy president Alan Meldrum emphasised the historic nature of the upcoming 2025 State Election.
"From the Kimberley and Albany to the Perth CBD, The Nationals WA will be on your ballot," Mr Meldrum said.
For the first time, people in metropolitan Perth will be able to support our team, and that's exciting."
