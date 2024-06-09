Farm Weekly
Nats announces Upper House team for election

June 9 2024 - 8:00pm
The Nationals WA deputy leader Peter Rundle (left), with Upper House candidates Rob Horstman, Julie Freeman, Julie Kirby and party leader Shane Love.
The Nationals WA has unveiled a team to contest the 2025 State Election in the Legislative Council.

