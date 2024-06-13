Stop looking at the Yanks for wheat lead

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) is up by x, the CBoT is down by x.
Around the world, the grain industry has been focused heavily on what is happening with United States wheat futures.
We probably should be looking elsewhere as well.
We regularly discuss the importance of Russia.
Chart 1 highlights Russia's rise, from around one per cent of the global trade in wheat in 1990 to 25pc in recent years.
During 2022, Australia provided around 15pc of the world's wheat in one of our highest years of production.
If Russia is the big player in the global wheat market and is likely to remain so, maybe we should look closer to Russia for price direction, but they don't have a futures contract that works.
The MATIF wheat contract is based in France, and is generally used as a proxy for European wheat.
As all wheat markets are interconnected, we can expect to see a relationship between Russian and French wheat pricing.
Chart 2 shows the relationship between the two markets.
There was a period in 2022 when
pricing was unavailable, the time when Russia invaded Ukraine.
This chart shows that prices for both markets strongly correlate and tend to follow each other very strongly.
In this analysis, we can see that MATIF wheat futures strongly indicate the price in Russia.
The good news is that weather concerns in Russia are continuing to push up pricing around the world.
