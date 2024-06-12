Decisions should be grounded in science

One of the reasons Australian agriculture attracts investors is the nation's stable political and economic environment.
Our policy and regulatory system is globally recognised as a model that prioritises science and rigorous processes, forming the bedrock of a robust policy environment.
Farmers and the agricultural supply chain rely on these principles and regulatory systems to ensure access to the tools and technology needed to grow food, fibre and fuel for consumers worldwide.
However, the agriculture industry is bewildered by the Federal government's decision to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, by 2028, seemingly ignoring these fundamental principles.
This decision will close a crucial market channel for Western Australian sheep.
For more than a decade the live export trade has invested heavily in animal health and welfare, supply chain efficiencies, and our reputation as a leading supplier to cultures and markets demanding fresh meat.
The industry's high standards, both self-enforced and regulated by the Australian Government, make live export highly scrutinised.
The minister reports to Parliament every six months on this sector.
Animal management plans, control measures, the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System, and the requirement for accredited stockpersons and veterinarians on voyages exemplify how the industry and government rely on science to create strong frameworks and policies.
The importance of the live export market for WA sheep producers is multifaceted and complex, reflecting the intricate nature of global agriculture.
Changes in one part of the supply chain often impact farmers the most.
Unfortunately, the decision to close live export is not based on science, economics, or food security.
If decisions can be made on political grounds, the question arises - what's next?
The industry needs assurance that government decisions will be grounded in science and will consider the complexities of producing food, fibre and fuel within an interconnected global supply chain.
WA farmers and our supply chain will continue to grow the food that consumers around the world love, but they deserve to know that their efforts are genuinely supported by fair and rational policy decisions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.