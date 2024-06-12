Farm Weekly
Decisions should be grounded in science

By Andrew Duperouzel, Nutrien Ag Solutions
June 12 2024 - 12:00pm
Andrew Duperouzel, region manager west, Nutrien Ag Solutions, said the decision to close live sheep exports by sea was not based on science, economics, or food security.
One of the reasons Australian agriculture attracts investors is the nation's stable political and economic environment.

