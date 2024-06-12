An open letter to WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.
On behalf of the Keep the Sheep campaign, we have really appreciated your continued support for the WA sheep industry and your strong opposition to the Federal government's decision to ban live export of sheep by sea.
It was excellent that you were able to provide a statement to be read out at the historic truck rally in Perth and it was very well received by attendees.
The Keep the Sheep campaign team would like to strongly encourage you to address the House Standing Committee on Agriculture inquiry at the Muresk Institute this Friday, June 14.
The WA agricultural industry will be attending in mass numbers once again to show our strong opposition to this proposed legislation.
We would also like to invite you to speak to those gathered at the hearing.
We would genuinely appreciate the opportunity to stand beside you as you take up this fight to Canberra.
We appreciate you are in a difficult position, but we have your back.
As one of the organisers of the recent truck rally, we were extremely pleased with the massive response from the WA agricultural industry, showing the huge community support for our industry in WA.
At the time of writing, the Keep the Sheep campaign had attracted more than 45,000 signatures making it the biggest petition on this issue.
Our campaign is showing that the community, particularly in WA, does support us and wants us to stand up to Canberra.
As you know, we are already seeing the devastating consequences to the WA sheep flock numbers, which is already impacting regional jobs and economy.
We must put a stop to this legislation now.
Our industry will continue to strongly oppose this legislation which is set to do irreparable damage to our WA sheep industry.
Please help us Keep the Sheep.
Steven Bolt, Keep the Sheep.
