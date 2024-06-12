Important messages for young people in ag

The tone of this year's AgConnectWA conference in Northam recently was comforting to young farmers and early career professionals facing the brunt of tough seasonal conditions and uncertainty around farming politics.
Several speakers shared stories, wins, mistakes and learnings from decades past, recalling years where drought, market prices hitting rock bottom and shooting sheep didn't cause the end of the world - even if they thought, at the time, that it might.
Sam Burgess, a farmer at Arthur River doesn't have to think too far back to recall some dark days.
In 2016, strong early season rains prompted Mr Burgess to sow a lot of crop, all of which was completely damaged by a frost on the first morning of the Dowerin Machinery Field Days, on August 25.
Trying to keep the bank at ease, Mr Burgess took on some contract harvesting jobs over the Christmas and New Year period, however shortly after the company contracting him folded and he was never paid for his work.
"I had the bank on the phone after the new year, I didn't know what to do, I didn't want to talk about it with anyone," Mr Burgess said.
In January of 2017, Mr Burgess planned his final day.
The signs of Mr Burgess' plummeting mental health was picked up by his wife and neighbour, and after plenty of encouragement, he finally went to a doctor and eventually a psychologist.
Mr Burgess said it was important to recognise the signs of poor mental health within yourself and then commit to taking the time to spend with friends and family.
"You wouldn't start harvesting or seeding without doing pre-season maintenance, so why aren't we doing pre-season maintenance on ourselves?" Mr Burgess said.
"Ring your neighbour, because that's what saved me in the end."
The realisation of needing professional support was scary, Mr Burgess said.
"It's scary when you think to yourself, I'm at the point where I need to speak to someone, but it's not, it's like a whole weight lifted off of your shoulders," Mr Burgess said.
"I want people to know there's really accessible information out there, a lot of free information online.
"I just don't want anyone to get into the hole that I was in."
At a time where the discourse around live export is a constant on social media feeds, Mr Burgess encouraged everyone to take a social media break every now and then.
"All the noise in the background can affect your personal and business decisions," he said.
The 6Bs (Blokes, Barbeques, Bonfires, Beers, Bonding and Bullshit) was started by Brad Millsteed, a farmer from Watheroo, who had a wood pile to burn and thought he would make the most of the bonfire by inviting a few friends around.
"He noticed that night, all the blokes standing around, the fires going, beers in hand, bullshit being spun, that the blokes were starting to open up and talk about a few of the traumatic circumstances that happened up in that area at the time," Mr Burgess said.
"It takes something as simple as a bonfire, a few beers, and getting the blokes together in a comfortable environment is all it takes to get them talking."
The combination of the Bs is a perfect mix which has yielded amazing results.
Mr Burgess said even people he thought "had it all together" show up and open up at 6Bs events.
"I'm having conversations I never thought I'd have with blokes," he said.
Technical services manager for Elders, Bill Moore, was asked to share a few words on dry season management, and reflected on the last time he was asked to give a similar talk.
"I want to reflect on this talk, because it's actually a talk I did in 2001, almost to the day in Lake Grace," Mr Moore said.
"We had some summer rain, but we had an amazing dry cycle through April, May and June.
"We talked about sheep feeding and water resources, and we talked about what we were doing with crops.
"At that meeting, there were about 80 people in the room, and I don't think one person heard a single word I said, because the sound of rain falling outside on the roof was so loud," he said.
Mr Moore said most of WA was still well within average in terms of rainfall for this time of year, with the break of the season taking place on average, on May 20 for Northam.
"The thing about an average, is you've got to have some rain before, and after that date," Mr Moore said.
He encouraged the audience to have faith in the farming technology used today to get over the line - and that this technology wasn't necessarily complicated.
"It's sowing techniques we use, having knife-point sowing, which allows us in a dry season to capture that moisture and germinate crops on very little amounts of rain," Mr Moore said.
"I've seen soil wetters which can germinate a crop on less than five millimetres of rain."
Similarly, Mr Moore reminded audiences that plenty of work had been done within crop breeding, to breed crops which can thrive in Western Australia, as well as in challenging seasonal conditions.
In dry years, this technology is something to celebrate.
"There are a lot of things that are in our power, and that's just what we have to focus on," Mr Moore said.
"This isn't the first time we've had a dry start, and it won't be the last, but we've got the ability to survive it."
One thing to be cautious of when responding to seasonal conditions, was not to forget long-term goals.
Mr Moore said it was important to stay on top of proper paddock rotations.
"You might say "glyphosate is cheap, I'm going to keep using that as my only weed control" but that's going to have problems down the track," Mr Moore said.
"We have to hold our agronomic principles even in dry years."
Kalgan farmer Brad Wooldridge said he remembered some extremely tough times during his farming career, such as the mid 1970s.
"Interest rates had gone up to 22 or 24 per cent, so in four years you've paid back the entire amount of your purchase price, and you still owed the same amount," Mr Wooldridge said.
"To help us of course, sheep prices crashed, wool crashed, fuel and fertiliser went up, and we thought "thank god we've gone cropping" but then a black frost took out all the barley and there wasn't a single grain left.
"Things can only get better when you're down at that depth."
One piece of advice offered by Mr Wooldridge was figuring out how you work best, how other people on your team work best, and put all of those skills and strengths to good use, instead of driving each other mad.
Mr Wooldridge has been involved in a self-mentoring group for the past 11 years.
It provides a small network of people available immediately to answer questions and offer advice and share contacts.
"Look around today, find eight of you, get together," Mr Wooldridge.
One of the most important skills a young person can have is financial literacy, a topic which came up several times during the day.
Financial information and short courses can be found online.
Mr Wooldridge was a major advocate for online learning, with plenty of free and accessible knowledge available to cover all aspects of agriculture.
He said it was important to be relatively self-reliant when it came to finances, saying that everyone should have a long range understanding of how their farm business has progressed for the past 10 years.
"You need to be doing a budget, you need to be knowing your budget-to-actuals and you need to do your forecast, no excuses," Mr Wooldridge said.
Marion Lewis, The Livestock Collective, encouraged all young farmers to tell stories from their work, before someone else jumped in and told it for them.
"When there's a void of information, it will be filled," Ms Lewis said.
"Everyone assumed that because the footage (of the Awassi Express live export ship in 2017) was the only footage out there, that the industry had something to hide, because we weren't actively talking about what was happening in the live export industry," she said.
The viral footage from the Awassi Express highlighted the need for those in the agricultural and livestock industry to move their leadership into online spaces, and this is how The Livestock Collective was created.
Ms Lewis said advocating for the industry was something that can be done by anyone.
She said being a leader online didn't necessarily have to involve putting yourself in front of the camera, but can be videos and photos of simple agricultural processes which may seem like basic, everyday tasks, but for people who live in the city, it provides transparency and minimises the gap between city and rural life.
"Research shows that when people know someone that is connected to agriculture, they're more likely to trust the industry," Ms Lewis said.
"We have an incredible opportunity to share our stories about agriculture."
Videos can be with a person in front of the camera, or can feature a voiceover, Ms Lewis said, or if content creation isn't your thing, simply liking and sharing posts can put them on other people's feeds.
One of the most important things when advocating online was to be mindful about the information that is being presented.
"What you comment is not just a reflection of you, but the entire ag industry," Ms Lewis said.
"You don't always have to respond, or respond straight away, and you don't always have to know the answer to things.
"Redirect people to websites, be respectful and never assume knowledge."
