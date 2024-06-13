Farm Weekly
Workshops take aim at spraying efficiency

June 13 2024 - 1:00pm
Sprayer calibration and demonstration workshops will be held at Nyabing and West Kendenup on June 20 and 21. Photos by Bill Campbell.
Spray application specialist Bill Campbell will run two hands-on sprayer calibration and demonstration workshops in the Great Southern later this month.

