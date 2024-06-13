Workshops take aim at spraying efficiency

Spray application specialist Bill Campbell will run two hands-on sprayer calibration and demonstration workshops in the Great Southern later this month.
The first will be held at the Nyabing Community Hub, hosted by Nyabing Farm Improvement Group on Thursday, June 20, while the second is on Friday, June 21 at Hall Family Farm, Lake Katherine Road, West Kendenup, hosted by Stirlings to Coast Farmers.
Mr Campbell said the workshops, funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), will be an in-depth look at all aspects of spraying, from setup right through to operational efficiency, and will give graingrowers hands-on, practical tips for effective and efficient chemical application.
He will discuss current best practice spraying information, with a practical focus allowing growers to make effective decisions and determine optimal sprayer set-up and operation.
"These three-quarter day events will be an in-depth look at everything from the principles of spraying, sprayer set-up and operation, including calibration, spray techniques for different spray situations, right through to operational efficiency, including travel time and mixing and batching operations," Mr Campbell said.
"We will also cover nozzle selection, spray quality and coverage requirements for getting the product to the target.
"With the introduction of new spraying technologies, an understanding of how these work and how best to set-up and operate will be presented.
"Importantly, we'll be out in the paddock demonstrating a range of spraying situations and technologies, giving growers a practical forum to ask questions and participate in discussions around spraying challenges they face on their properties."
GRDC Grower relations manager west, Jo Wheeler, said the workshops would demonstrate current industry-standard approaches to inform growers' decision making for their own spraying programs.
"Spraying can be a complex operation with variables across technology, logistics and the weather," Ms Wheeler said.
"These workshops will address key concerns and knowledge gaps growers have raised at GRDC's National Grower Network (NGN) forums, to ensure they can get maximum efficiency and efficacy from their spray operations.
"Not only is this essential for onfarm profitability, but also for farm safety and preventing spray drift."
Growers can register for the free workshops via the local grower group hosts.
More information: Go to grdc.com.au/events/list
