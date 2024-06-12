Farm Weekly
Science on urea applications and lamb castrations

Perri Polson
Perri Polson
June 13 2024 - 8:00am
Samantha Harvie (left) completed her undergraduate studies at Murdoch University, earning a degree in Molecular biology and Biomedical Sciences, followed by an Honours degree in Biological Sciences. Sarah Babington completed her degree in veterinary science at the University of Queensland, and spent several years working as an On-Plant Veterinarian for the Australian Government Department of Agriculture at export slaughtering establishments across New South Wales and Queensland.
Farm optimisation modelling, nitrogen applications, drought tolerant chickpeas and sheep welfare - these were just some of the research presented by The University of Western Australia (UWA) students at The Institute of Agriculture's Postgraduate Showcase.

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

