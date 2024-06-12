Science on urea applications and lamb castrations

Farm optimisation modelling, nitrogen applications, drought tolerant chickpeas and sheep welfare - these were just some of the research presented by The University of Western Australia (UWA) students at The Institute of Agriculture's Postgraduate Showcase.
While some of the research was geared towards crop breeding and geophysics, there were plenty of interesting concepts for farmers, producers and agronomists to think about.
Animal welfare has never been more important, particularly to those on the periphery of agriculture, such as consumers.
PhD student UWA, Sarah Babington's research aims to gain more of an accurate understanding of an animal's experience.
Often, people look to an animal's behaviour, such as body language, to gauge how it is feeling, however Dr Babington argued this wasn't always accurate.
"We can look at an animal and think they're showing signs of fear but that doesn't necessarily mean that animal is scared," Dr Babington said.
There are also physiological and neurobiological indicators that are used to assess animal welfare, each with their own limitations.
"They can be nonspecific, so we can have hormones that appear when an animal is stressed, but they may also appear after an animal has eaten," she said.
"We might measure something in blood, and then again in saliva and it has a completely different measurement.
"Particularly, neurobiological indicators, they can often be really impractical to measure on an on-farm setting," she said.
Dr Babington said all three types of indicators mostly pointed to how an animal was responding to their situation, rather than what they were experiencing in real time.
The study looked at pain experienced by lambs during rubber ring castration, using four groups of animals - castration with no pain relief, castration with pain relief (meloxicam and bupivacaine), the act of pretending to castrate with no pain relief, and pretending to castrate with pain relief.
Blood samples were taken from the animals before and after the castration or pretend castration to measure stress hormones such as cortisol, as well as pain biomarkers.
Results from the experiment showed the animals who were pretend castrated with and without pain relief didn't experience any significant change in cortisol levels both before and after being handled.
There was a spike in cortisol from the lambs that were castrated with pain relief, however Dr Babington said this spike was considered not statistically significant.
For the group of lambs that were castrated with no pain relief, Dr Babington said there was a significant spike in cortisol 30 minutes after the rubber ring was applied, as well as 60 minutes after.
"Based on these results this suggests that ring castration without pain relief induced a physiological stress response in my lambs, which suggests that the lambs were at least experiencing a difference in their stress response, which suggested to me that they were likely having differences in their experience," Dr Babington said.
Dr Babington also measured a neuropeptide called substance P, which is associated with modulating pain, as well as emotion and behaviour.
Not only were there no changes of substance P levels before and after treatment, there were also no changes between the four groups.
There was a similar story with levels of proteins before and after the treatment, among the groups.
"I saw a significant difference in cortisol, but when we looked at candidate biomarkers of pain, I saw no significant changes," she said.
Dr Babington said she couldn't help but feel a little bit disappointed in a lack of results, but during her presentation came to a number of conclusions which opened up the conversation of animal pain relief.
"My results so far suggest that rubber ring castration is associated with very little inflammation, instead, most of that pain is likely neuropathic," she said.
Dr Babington said the candidate biomarkers she measured were likely to be more effective at measuring pain associated with inflammation in an animal.
It raised questions about the suitability of different types of medications used for animals.
For rubber ring castrations, Dr Babington said a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory and/or local anaesthetic were commonly used, but current research on the efficiency of these pain relief options for rubber ring castration were "questionable".
"Perhaps we need to explore alternatives that are more focused on addressing neuropathic pain," she said.
Dr Babington hopes this research will contribute to identifying new biomarkers to assess animal welfare, as well as validating behavioural and physiological indicators that are already commonly used.
Samantha Harvie is a PhD researcher at UWA's ARC Centre of Excellence in Plant Energy Biology and has a GRDC research scholarship.
Her research is centred on understanding how the timing of nitrogen application affects wheat grain quality.
She is also actively involved in projects aimed at mitigating frost damage in wheat crops.
For her presentation, Ms Harvie discussed her findings on the influence of split nitrogen applications in the form of urea on wheat quality and yield in WA.
The key motivation for her research was to better optimise the use of nitrogen.
Splitting nitrogen applications can be cost effective and a smaller application could reduce nitrogen losses through runoff.
Ms Harvie presented her research on a trial she completed in Merredin last year using six commercial wheat varieties including Scepter, Calibre, Spitfire, Bullaring, Ninja and Razor CL Plus, but presented her findings on Scepter only.
She had three groups of split urea applications - the week one treatment group where all of the urea was applied at the time of sowing, half during sowing and half top dressed.
The week six treatment group had half of the urea applied during sowing then top dressed six weeks later.
The week 12 treatment group had half of the urea applied during sowing then again top dressed 12 weeks later.
Another three groups were treated with urea once, at different amounts.
Amounts of urea were applied at either 65 kilograms per hectare, 130kg/ha or 260kg/ha, all yielding around 1.5 tonne/ha.
The nitrogen influence on yield showed no significant difference between the groups.
For the plots that had split urea applications, there were also no significant differences in yield between the treatment groups.
Ms Harvie looked closer at the total protein of the wheat to see if the split urea applications had an influence on the protein figures.
Out of the groups that had urea applied once, the plot that had 260kg/ha of urea had the highest percentage of total protein yielding approximately 14 per cent protein.
"However our week one, six and 12 treatment groups that received a total of 130kg/ha of urea did not have any significant difference between each other yielding approximately 12.5 pc protein," Ms Harvie said.
"This could be a good thing, it could mean that it doesn't matter when you put the nitrogen on, which could have major benefits.
"It means split urea applications may not negatively impact agronomy in Western Australia, even on a dry year, however, this will need to be replicated in future years for consistency."
Ms Harvie said there were some significant differences in types of protein between the groups, which could be useful for future research around crop breeding, as well as highlighting and optimising specific types of protein of commercial value.
