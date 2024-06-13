Natural capital: be ready to hear more about it

Natural capital is an emerging asset class in Australia, which farmers are about to start hearing a lot more about, as it becomes a more significant segment of the nation's farmland property market.
Australia's financial investment sector, and increasingly its superannuation funds, are looking at natural capital "assets" of soil, water and trees as investments - with potential returns via long-term carbon sequestration, productive yields, and capital gains.
Canada's big pension funds are already active in the market on the east and west coasts - with WA's Great Southern region of particular interest locally.
The Australian government-funded Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) is an Australian player also investing significantly in the agriculture and farmland sector.
CEFC is Australia's "green bank" with access to more than $30 billion in federal government investment capital.
It was set up more than a decade ago to support the nation's economy-wide decarbonisation, initially by investing in renewable energy projects to help Australia meet its net-zero targets.
CEFC head of natural capital Heechung Sung said the organisation invests across a diverse portfolio, including new technologies and innovation in renewable energy, energy storage, alternative fuels and buildings.
It is also diversifying into hard-to-tackle parts of the economy including resources, transport, industry and more recently, natural capital.
This includes large-scale investments in specialised funds, notably across the cropping and livestock sectors, and providing discounted finance for smaller-scale energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements in agriculture production.
"Agriculture is a key sector in that,'' Ms Sung said.
"Natural capital, agriculture, and forestry (which acts as a carbon sink) are critical for achieving Australia's net zero ambitions.
"Land use changes are needed and carbon sinks are super-critical.
"Agriculture is a fantastic opportunity to look at landscapes with a different lens.''
Australian natural capital is dominated by the agriculture sector, which accounts for 55 per cent of Australia's land use, across diverse conditions and a highly variable climate.
The sector produces about 17pc of national emissions and is uniquely exposed to climate extremes, but also uniquely placed to undertake nature-based sequestration and contribute to emissions reductions in other hard-to-abate sectors.
But Ms Sung said early adaptors into the carbon sequestration market had faced problems, which had caused a pause in market expansion.
As the financial and farming sectors see the benefits of good natural asset management - assets which should increase in monetary value - it will become an increasingly significant and measurable part of the economy.
To that end, CEFC is indirectly invested in 4.8 million hectares of Australian farmland through large-scale platforms, plus some smaller, direct investments through venture capital funds.
Its portfolio includes a 10pc holding in Macquarie's Australian Cropping fund (MAFCA) and 25pc in Wilga Farms, a $200m partnership with global investment group Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), announced in June last year.
"We are investing in these larger platforms, we have invested in WA through MAFCA and the Wilga platform,'' Ms Sung said.
Wilga is managed by Australian-based Gunn Agri Partners, an established, mid-market agricultural manager, committed to improved sustainability across farmland production systems and landscapes.
Ms Sung said CECF's long-term goal was to reduce total carbon emissions in agriculture and forestry and to sequester more carbon through natural assets.
"The market is starting to realise the benefits of this investment type,'' she said.
"And landowners have a significant role to play in natural asset management and developing the market."
She said Wilga Farms has a broad, diverse strategy - it hires local staff, utilises local expertise, and is actively looking at a range of farmland assets across the country to achieve a diversified farmland portfolio.
Ms Sung said CEFC investments needed to generate a financial return through capital growth and an annual production return.
"We are particularly looking to add value to under-utilised or under-invested farms, where we can achieve an uplift in value,'' Ms Sung said.
"We are looking at the soil, productivity potential, people and the technology available.''
CEFC's annualised returns are in-line with industry standards.
Over the past three financial years, the annual average rate of return to capital per cropping farm in Australia was about 3.9pc, pushed up by rising farmland values, but there is wide variation with the top 20pc of farms averaging a 6.2pc return.
In WA, in the 2022/23 financial year, the rate of return to capital hit 6.8pc.
The latest Australian Farmland Index data showed that in June 2023, overall investment returns in Australian farmland fell to their lowest level in more than eight years at 2.1pc on a 12-month annulised basis, with income return down 1.22pc but capital growth of 3.21pc.
That might seem tough, but look over the longer-term, Australian farmland investment has shown a 12.16pc return since the inception of the index in March, 2015.
Any investment Wilga makes in WA will focus particularly on broadacre cropping farms, with significant consideration given to rainfall.
Its investment analysts have a minimum benchmark for the average annual rainfall required, with most buying activity in WA in zones with an average 400 millimetres to 800mm average annual rainfall.
"We can't have multiple years of failed crops because of unreliable rainfall patterns,'' Ms Sung said.
"And we are not only looking for reliable production, but reliable income streams.
"This is why scale and diversification matters."
Canadian pension funds, in particular, have been active in Australia's farmland market - moving in as Chinese investors start selling up to realise a return on their longer-held investments.
It could potentially lead to a competitive market between international and Australian corporates for the right kind of property, and further drive up prices for arable hectares.
But Ms Sung said she sees room for all the players in the Australian market - both international and Australian corporate investors, as well as family farmers and partnerships.
"Because of the investment mandates and return targets, we are not looking for just any asset,'' Ms Sung said.
"It's a sub-set of the market.
"Smaller landowners have a different return horizon, so we are not all necessarily competing for the same asset.''
Ms Sung said Australian farmland appealed to the big Canadian funds because they were achieving a good rate of return from their local portfolios, plus their exposure in currency terms was manageable.
The funds are also patient investors, prepared to hold steady for decades to ride out natural climate, growing, real estate and equity cycles.
They also have teams of dedicated agriculture investment professionals and natural asset specialists who understand where to fit a farming-related asset in a portfolio.
Ms Sung said CEFC's participation in the natural asset market was also important for farmers and their families because agricultural technologies cost a lot of time and money to implement and corporates needed to help shoulder some of that risk.
"Researching new technology, new production systems, and new machinery takes a lot of time to prove its value,'' she said.
"We are asking farmers to take on a lot of that risk and all the changes that need to occur to achieve that, and we want to alleviate some of that burden.
"We want to leverage our expertise and share our learnings with the market.... we want to invest where it counts".
