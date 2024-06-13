Georgia talks up career pathways in ag

When Murdoch University student Georgia Welsh was completing placement at Williams-based Willandra beef cattle stud in 2018, as part of her animal science studies, stud co-principal Charles Cowcher told her:
"You won't become a veterinarian, you will end up working in agriculture."
Having grown up in the city, attended an all girls school and with little experience in the industry, the then 19-year-old didn't believe him.
"I didn't know agriculture was a potential career pathway, as it was never pushed at my high school," Ms Welsh said.
"I remember thinking, 'no way, not a chance'."
However Mr Cowcher was right, and Ms Welsh was quick to realise she resonated more with the animal production science side of her course.
Now the 25-year-old is a PhD candidate at Murdoch University, where she also works with the sheep research team, and is one of 10 finalists for the 2024 LambEx Coles Trailblazers competition, which recognises young leaders and innovators in Australia's sheep, lamb and wool industries.
Through her achievements, Ms Welsh hopes to encourage other young people, particularly women who don't come from a farming background, to consider a career in agriculture and showcase the opportunities that are available in the industry.
"What I love so much about agriculture, particularly as someone that was not brought up in the industry, is that if you are willing to learn, people are willing to take the time out of their - usually very busy schedule - to teach you," she said.
Ms Welsh enrolled in a Bachelor of Science at Murdoch University straight after high school, where biology and environmental science were her first areas of choice.
Her heart was set on a career in veterinary science, however this changed when her studies opened a door into animal - in particular livestock - production.
Ms Welsh's interest in sheep production grew in 2020, after she completed her undergrad and worked as a technical officer for Murdoch's sheep research team.
In 2021, she started her Master of Agricultural Science by coursework and dissertation at The University of WA (UWA), wanting to build on knowledge in cropping and livestock production systems.
After completing her masters degree in December 2022, Ms Welsh was accepted as a PhD candidate back at Murdoch.
She is currently in the second year of her PhD studies and, with support of the university's sheep research team, is looking at the design, establishment and benefits of edible shelter to improve lamb survival and whole-farm profitability.
"The research the team does is very industry-focused, and works to find innovative solutions for the challenges faced by sheep farmers in WA and across Australia," Ms Welsh said.
"My roles as a PhD candidate involves conducting research, liaising with the incredible farmers that participate in my study, collecting and analysing data, making sense of said data and putting together a story, and then extending the story to farmers in the form of guidelines or recommendations to improve their onfarm practices."
Ms Welsh pitched her PhD project when entering the 2024 LambEx Coles Trailblazers competition, which targets 16 to 30-years-olds, and looks at ideas or concepts that advance the industry.
Her thesis explores the use of forage, specifically shrubs and crops, as dual-purpose resources for shelter and feed during lambing to improve lamb survival.
The study is divided into three key experiments including:
"My PhD project aims to develop comprehensive management strategies and guidelines for establishing edible shelters to enhance lamb survival, welfare, and ecosystem health, while also contributing to biodiversity, improved soil conditions, and potentially reduced methane emissions through innovative shrub use," Ms Welsh said.
"There is a growing need for alternative feed sources due to the increasing variability in climate and the frequency of extreme weather events.
"Traditional lambing paddocks often do not provide sufficient shelter or feed, leading to higher lamb mortality rates."
Ms Welsh added that edible shelters could significantly mitigate these issues by directly offering consistent protection and nutrition in the lambing area.
"Sheep farmers are the primary beneficiaries as they can adopt these strategies to improve lamb survival rates and overall welfare, thus enhancing the productivity and sustainability of their operations," she said.
"The broader agricultural community will also benefit from the increased resilience of sheep farming practices to environmental challenges."
In the second year of her PhD, Ms Welsh has been busy recruiting sites for her shelter and lamb survival experiment, which started up again in May.
As part of this experiment, she heads to each farm and collects data including:
She returns again at marking to count the lambs to determine survival per mob and collect faecal samples from ewes, which grazed shrubs, to measure the amount consumed.
"The shrub design and management sites will be starting this year, so we are busy getting them organised ahead of lambing next month," Ms Welsh said.
"The results from initial trials have been positive and we are excited about the potential impact of this innovation on the industry."
Ms Welsh's recognition as a 2024 LambEx Trailblazers competition finalist, follows her being crowned recipient of the 2023 Young Professionals in Agriculture Forum Noel Fitzpatrick medal, for her Masters sheep research at UWA.
As a trailblazers finalist, Ms Welsh will head to Adelaide, South Australia, for the LambEx conference, which has been dubbed the world's biggest sheep, lamb and wool forum, on August 7-9.
The biennial event attracts more than 1200 attendees from Australia and across the world.
There she will be given the opportunity to hone her skills through professional development and networking with industry contacts, and will also pitch her innovative idea to an experienced panel and then the full conference attendees.
The overall winner of the trailblazers competition is set to receive $3000, meanwhile the junior trailblazer and people's choice will be awarded $1000 and $500 respectively.
Ms Welsh said she was honoured and excited to present her research to sheep producers in SA.
She said they would also benefit from the results of her project, as they operated in similar climate and soil types as WA's South West.
"I work really hard and am super passionate about the Australian sheep industry," Ms Welsh said.
"We all know that times are tough at the moment, which may discourage young people to pursue careers in agriculture and ag research.
"However, I hope that when I get opportunities like this, especially as a young female and someone that isn't from a farming background, it encourages people in a similar position to do the same and showcases all of the amazing opportunities available to help early career researchers, farmers and others working in agriculture succeed."
As someone who grew up in the city, Ms Welsh said education was key when it came to bridging the rural-city gap.
She believes there should be more agriculture related topics in the WA curriculum.
"I know there are people at the Department of Education working hard to make this happen, but I can't even remember learning about farming or where my food came from after primary school.
"I think that high schools should push agriculture as a viable career pathway for day students.
"There are so many well paying careers in agriculture from biosecurity, genetics, engineering and even if you want to be a lawyer or accountant that specialises in ag business.
"City people still think it's 'niche' that I work in agriculture, which makes my head explode because it's a global industry that people count on every single day."
After completing her PhD in 2026, Ms Welsh wants to continue working in the agricultural research space.
She plans on moving to a regional town, with the intention of landing a post-doctorate or researcher role.
"To me, it is important that I continue working on innovative and industry-relative research, which can be extended to farmers to increase the sustainability and profitability of their businesses," Ms Welsh said.
"My PhD project is cross-institutional - a collaborative project with UWA, CSIRO, Murdoch University and New South Wales Department of Primary Industries funded by Meat & Livestock Australia.
"I hope that through my career I can be involved in strengthening research networks and enhancing collaboration across the sector."
Drawing back to where it all began, and despite her practical placement being six years ago, Ms Welsh still visits the Cowcher family's Willandra Simmental, Red Angus and Angus stud.
"I have attended the Willandra annual bull sale in February every year since placement," she said.
"Maybe one day I will actually be able to buy a bull myself.
"I actually just love being out on the farm, getting my hands dirty and the challenge of it all.
"It is very humbling coming from the city and working onfarm, in yards or on machinery, because you literally know nothing and have to be a quick learner.
"And that's also what I've enjoyed about a career in agriculture - I've gained so many skills that I would never have had the opportunity to do if I worked in a regular old desk job.
"I guess the novelty factor of farming hasn't really worn off - and it probably won't."
Ms Welsh is looking for farmers who would be interested in participating in her shelter and lamb survival project, particularly those scanning for multiples and lambing into paddocks with crops or shrubs.
Anyone interested can contact Ms Welsh on 0409 833 036 or georgia.welsh@murdoch.edu.au
