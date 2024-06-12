Perth's complicated supply and demand equation

When it comes to real estate performance, Perth and Hobart are on complete opposite ends of the spectrum.
New data from CoreLogic released this week, shows how the supply and demand proposition is affecting both capital cities - and the rest of the States and territories.
"At one end of the spectrum is Perth, with total listings sitting 45 per cent below average stock levels, and a monthly capital growth rate of 1.8pc,'' said CoreLogic's head of research Eliza Owen.
"At the other end is Hobart, where there are 39.5pc more listings than the historic five-year average for this time of year, and home values are 0.5pc lower.
"The additional choice in stock across areas such as Victoria and Tasmania means vendors have to bring down their price expectations and that brings values down."
Perth benefits from having a lower price point than markets such as Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, which is continuing to drive buyers into the market, even though interest rates have risen recently.
Interstate migration is also particularly strong into WA and Queensland, and incomes are more reasonably matched to home values in Perth, Ms Owen said.
The combined value of Australia's residential real estate is $10.7 trillion, to the end of May, compared to $3.9t in Australian superannuation savings.
Australians hold about 56pc of household wealth in housing and have about $2.3t in mortgage debt.
Sales growth is particularly skewed towards the more affordable sections of the market.
Perth dwellings again led the capitals in value growth, up 6.1pc in the three months to April and 22pc over the past year.
Days on the market across Perth dropped to just 10 days from 15 days this time last year.
Meanwhile, renting a house cost a median $650 per week in May, a figure which has remained unchanged for two months.
It may be an early sign that Perth's tight rental market conditions are easing, or at least not further deteriorating.
Median unit rentals remained unchanged at $600/week.
Real Estate Institute of WA chief executive officer Cath Hart said its members where reporting that properties in the higher price brackets were taking slightly longer to lease, with fewer offers of a higher rent being made, and discounting occurring in some cases.
"There is some new supply coming onto the market, particularly in the northern corridor,'' Ms Hart said.
"Plus, some tenants are finally able to move into the homes they have built, which is also slowly freeing up some established supply."
Ms Hart said affordability was a key driver of the market and tenants were responding to the price rises of the past few years by renting smaller, more affordable properties, or increasing the number of tenants in a house.
"Others are getting off the rental roundabout by buying a home where possible, staying in the family home longer or moving back home,'' she said.
Ms Hart said landlords should speak to their property manager about market conditions in their area before renewing or signing new leases.
"It is often best to retain a good tenant than try and chase price increases," she said.
Rents remain significantly higher than they were a year ago.
The median unit rent recorded the most growth, up 20.0 per cent since May 2023.
The median dwelling rent rose 18.2pc over the same period, while the median house rent rose 14.0pc.
There was no stability evident in Perth's house sales market, with the median house price of $650,000, up 3.2pc on the $630,000 reported in April and 17.1pc higher than May 2023.
"Demand for established housing remains strong, fuelled by population growth, a constrained building industry and challenges in the rental market," Ms Hart said.
"When dwelling prices rise strongly we usually see more people choosing to build and a slowing of price growth for established homes.
"Anecdotally there is definitely demand for new homes, with developers reporting strong land sales, but there is limited capacity in the building industry to address this demand.
"Builders and developers have also flagged the low number of available new lots as an ongoing concern."
The rental ease was also identified by PropTrack's latest market insight report, which found Perth's vacancy rate rose by 0.1 percentage points in May to 1.16pc.
Though it's not a big increase, it was the highest quarterly improvement in rental conditions and the biggest improvement over the past year of all the Australian capital cities.
"The easing in conditions over the past three months has been most evident in Perth, Sydney and the Australian Capital Territory, with Perth seeing a substantial improvement after very tough conditions recently,'' PropTrack said.
