A rush for industry to make submissions

Although the program for the hearing at Muresk had not been finalised, Farm Weekly was informed that the first session from 9-10am would be a peak body round table where Livestock & Rural Transport Association of WA, WA Shearing Industry Association, PGA of WA, WAFarmers, Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA and WA Livestock Exporters Association have five minutes each to present and there will be an exporter session in the afternoon, but no other details were available.