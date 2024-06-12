A rush for industry to make submissions

The House of Representatives Standing Committee for Agriculture's inquiry into the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024 commenced on Tuesday of last week, with industry stakeholders given just seven days to upload a submission to the committee.
The hearing being held at Muresk Institute, near Northam, on Friday, June 14, concludes the public consultation and evidence gathering process, with the committee's report to be presented to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on Friday, June 21 - just 18 days after the inquiry's announcement.
Committee chairperson, Labor MP for Paterson, New South Wales, Meryl Swanson, said the inquiry would examine the provisions of the bill and its application to the live sheep export trade, especially in Western Australia.
This includes authority for Commonwealth spending to assist sheep farmers, businesses and communities to prepare and adapt.
"There are a range of views on this issue," Ms Swanson said.
"The committee is looking forward to meeting and talking with stakeholders in WA.
"The public hearing in Muresk will provide an opportunity for the committee to meet those most affected.
"Anyone who would like to share their views on the bill can engage with the committee...by attending a public hearing where the committee plans to hold a community statements session."
Federal MP for O'Connor, Rick Wilson, is vice chairman for the nine member committee and said he had asked for an extension of the inquiry to July 15, but was not allowed.
"It is also odd that this has gone to the house standing committee, usually legislation is handled by the senate," Mr Wilson said.
The remaining members of the general committee are: Labor MPs Matt Burnell, Spence, South Australia, Mike Freelander, Macarthur, NSW, Tania Lawrence, Hasluck, WA, Brian Mitchell, Lyons, Tasmania, Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie, Mayo, SA, Liberal MP Aaron Violi, Casey, Victoria, and Liberal National Party Queensland MP, Andrew Willcox, Dawson.
Ms Lawrence was recently in the headlines as her current seat of Hasluck will be substantially reduced to accommodate the addition of the proposed electorate of Bullwinkel.
The new seat in the Perth hills will take in the Shires of Beverley, Northam, Toodyay and York, along with parts of the Cities of Armadale, Gosnells, Kalamunda, Swan and Shire of Mundaring.
Ms Lawrence grew up in York and still has family in the area.
The Nationals WA leader Shane Love said expecting farmers to prepare detailed submissions in just one week was an absolute farce.
"With the live sheep export ban not set to take effect until 2028, rushing this process is nothing short of a contemptuous insult," Mr Love said.
"There is simply no way the committee can thoroughly investigate the consequences of phasing out live sheep export in such a short time frame."
The first of two public hearings was held in Canberra yesterday, Wednesday, June 12, the day after submissions closed.
Farm Weekly contacted the committee secretariat to ask for the number of submissions it had received but had not received a response at the time of going to print.
Keep The Sheep co-organiser and Port Hedland Export Depot owner, Paul Brown, agreed the time frame the government issued for the inquiry was too short, which would be putting immense pressure on the committee.
"It has created chaos for those trying to organise the hearing here in WA," Mr Brown said.
"The number of round table sessions and those invited to each session is not finalised yet, so we don't now how it will all work just yet.
"The committee will be overwhelmed with the number of submission responses and with the first hearing in Canberra on Wednesday and last in WA on Friday, they will be hard pressed to get through all the information and write a report for the June 21 deadline."
Although the program for the hearing at Muresk had not been finalised, Farm Weekly was informed that the first session from 9-10am would be a peak body round table where Livestock & Rural Transport Association of WA, WA Shearing Industry Association, PGA of WA, WAFarmers, Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA and WA Livestock Exporters Association have five minutes each to present and there will be an exporter session in the afternoon, but no other details were available.
Wagin Shire has been invited to give evidence at the Muresk hearing.
Over the weekend, the town's iconic ram (see photograph on page 3), was adorned with banners bearing powerful messages, 'Stand with Our Farmers, Keep the Sheep, and Save Rural Communities.
Wagin shire president Phillip Blight said the bold statement underscored the Wagin community's support for an industry that was vital to the livelihoods of everyone living in WA's Wheatbelt.
"Live sheep exports underwrite the economic sustainability of the entire livestock industry in Western Australia," Mr Blight said.
"We are committed to ensuring that the voices of our farmers are heard and that the Commonwealth Government understands the profound impact and damage this decision has made on our way of life."
