CBH seeks paddock planning data

The CBH Group is calling on all Western Australian graingrowers to submit details of hectares planted on their farms for the 2024/25 harvest using Paddock Planner.
Paddock Planner is an interactive online tool where growers can map their properties and enter crop estimates down to a paddock level.
While harvest is a long way off, CBH is already preparing.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said it was vital growers submitted their hectares planted for harvest preparations and long-term network decisions.
"It is important that growers tell us what they have planted so we can plan accordingly and enable the network to operate as efficiently as possible," Mr Daw said.
"The good news is growers can adjust their hectares at any time in Paddock Planner as the season progresses, and it's helpful for us if they start letting us know early what they have planted.
"In previous years, grain deliveries at some sites were more than what had been submitted, which has the potential to result in storage shortfalls and impact services to growers at those sites."
CBH is now in its eighth year of using Paddock Planner which continues to have an increased uptake.
Newdegate graingrower Rochell Walker has been using Paddock Planner since 2019 and sees value in the program both onfarm and for CBH.
"We've been using Paddock Planner for several years now and the process is really quick and simple," Ms Walker said.
"You just enter the commodity, variety and start creating your paddocks.
"The preloaded data helps make the process even quicker.
"Paddock Planner is a simple tool for us to help CBH plan for our deliveries for the season.
"It really helps to inform segregation decisions based on our real information."
Mr Daw said hectares planted, submitted through Paddock Planner not only help CBH to plan for the coming harvest, but also helped to make better informed long-term network investment decisions.
"Paddock Planner improves our decision-making and continues to play a key role in achieving our 'Path to 2033' strategy target of exporting a peak three million tonnes per month by 2033," he said.
"This information also provides a level of accuracy and validation that facilitates our long-term investment in storage.
"For example, Paddock Planner information played an important role in identifying the need for and providing CBH the confidence to build 95,000 tonnes of additional permanent storage at Munglinup in the Esperance zone.
"This investment will cater for a growing crop size, broaden the site's service offering for growers and enhance supply chain agility within the Esperance zone."
