CBH seeks paddock planning data

By Belinda Morrissy
June 13 2024 - 11:00am
It is important that growers say how much they have seeded says the CBH Group.
The CBH Group is calling on all Western Australian graingrowers to submit details of hectares planted on their farms for the 2024/25 harvest using Paddock Planner.

