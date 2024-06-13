Farm Weekly
Colourful bales show sheep industry support

Belinda Morrissy
Belinda Morrissy
June 14 2024 - 9:00am
Catherine Hughes created this display using machinery, hay bales and spray paint on her West Pingelly property in support of the #KeepTheSheep campaign.
Catherine Hughes from West Pingelly has made it very clear that she supports the #KeepTheSheep campaign, having just completed a massive, handpainted hay bale display on her farm that is visible from the Great Southern Highway.

