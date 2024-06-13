Colourful bales show sheep industry support

Catherine Hughes from West Pingelly has made it very clear that she supports the #KeepTheSheep campaign, having just completed a massive, handpainted hay bale display on her farm that is visible from the Great Southern Highway.
"We need to stand together and be proactive with our voice," Ms Hughes said.
"So many businesses and rural towns rely on the sheep industry, the snowball effect will be felt by all.
"We need to stand by our farmers and #KeepTheSheep."
Ms Hughes spent five days working on the display, in all sorts of weather confusion, that is made up of the widely shared hashtag and eight depictions of the #KeepTheSheep logo.
"We had to buy some hay so I could make this happen," she said.
"Being on the Great Southern Highway many town folk and travellers pass by so it was the perfect opportunity to be proactive, especially after the convoy to Perth recently.
"I used 15 spray cans and many many steps up and down the ladder for the high bales.
"It stands four bales high, so it definitely stands out."
