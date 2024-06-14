Beef heifers make 338c/kg at Boyanup

An outstanding draft of 30 Angus yearling heifers weighing 344-373kg offered in three lines of 10 from Sheron Farm proved popular with buyers and Mr Bell secured the first two drafts with 332c/kg bids for both equalling $1238 and $1172, while Wyloo Pastoral Company, Boyup Brook, paid the sale's 338c/kg overall top liveweight value for the third pen of Sheron Farm heifers weighing 344kg to cost $1163.