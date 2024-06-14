Farm Weekly
Beef heifers make 338c/kg at Boyanup

By Kane Chatfield
June 14 2024 - 12:00pm
With the $10,500 top-priced Hydillowah Angus bull (by Mordallup Stunner R12), purchased by Westside Cattle Company, Boyup Brook, at the annual Hydillow Angus yearling bull sale held at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week, were Hydillowah Angus principal Vern Mouritz (left), Hyden, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock and Hydillowah Angus livestock manager Claire Green.
Encouraging rainfall events throughout the South West continues to drive an upward trend for the store cattle market, with the renewed confidence on full display at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week.

