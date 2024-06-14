Finer points of shearing to be addressed

Muresk Institute will host an Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) Shearing Industry Day this Saturday, June 15.
The Shearing Industry Day is essentially a workshop event for already established, more advanced shearers, but is open to shearers, wool handlers and woolgrowers.
Western Australian Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) secretary Valerie Pretzel said it would be the first time the event has been held at Muresk.
"This type of training day is fairly new to WA," Ms Pretzel said.
"For the last two years the industry days have been held at Rhodes Pastoral in Boyup Brook.
"These days give industry the opportunity to get together."
Attracting some of the best in the industry the day will host several different sessions from AWI trainers to help improve and hone participants' already advanced skills.
Paul (Pope) Hicks will be there to run a session on grinding and gear selection, with all the latest technology covered.
WA Competition Shearing Association president Luke Harding is set to run a session on sports and show shearing.
Finally Roxanne King is slated to run sessions on basic wool handling and advanced wool handling, drawing on her experience and knowledge.
Also attending the day will be AWI Wool Harvesting ambassador, Ethan Harder, who is on hand for tips and techniques.
The event will run from 9am to 3pm.
Morning tea and a barbecue lunch will be provided.
To RSVP for catering purposes, go to https://bit.ly/449GvLf
