Cotton gin takes shape

Construction has commenced at Kimberley Cotton Company's cotton gin in Kununurra.
Premier Roger Cook and Regional Development Minister Don Punch travelled north to inspect the progress and meet with key industry stakeholders, traditional owners and community members.
The project appears to be on track for completion in time for the start of harvest in mid-2025, and has created more than 30 jobs, while the gin is expected to generate more than 40 new local jobs once fully operational, in addition to broader supply chain employment opportunities.
The cotton gin will initially have capacity to process up to 110,000 bales per year, with plans to eventually double that capacity.
The project is expected to deliver a $250 million boost to the local economy through the supply chain, driving economic growth and employment opportunities.
The State government has invested $4m to upgrade electricity infrastructure, providing land, and facilitating approvals for the cotton gin which will be serviced by 100 per cent renewable, reliable, zero emission hydroelectric power sourced from Lake Argyle.
The government also provided $5m to Kimberley Cotton Company through the Investment Attraction Fund, which helped the company to secure a $34m loan through the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.
Preparatory works to cultivate cotton on the 5400-hectare Knox farmland is underway by Kimberley Agricultural Investment in partnership with Keep Farming, with initial plantings expected next year.
A $77m State government investment to widen the main water supply channel to supply water from Lake Argyle to Knox is also being progressed by the Water Corporation.
The opportunity to use cotton seed as a livestock feed is also being explored by northern pastoralists, growers and the Kimberley Cotton Company, facilitated by the Western Australian Government and the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association.
While in the East Kimberley, Mr Punch's itinerary included meeting with representatives of the Aboriginal Pastoral Academy.
The government is supporting the expansion of the pioneering academy into the East Kimberley helping build career pathways for young Aboriginal people in the State's north.
The Academy is a partnership between Nyamba Buru Yawuru, Job Pathways and the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association, with support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
The successful initiative, which has been operating in the West Kimberley since 2021, will hold its first East Kimberley-based pre-employment program at Mistake Creek station in August, with graduates ready for work in the 2025 pastoral season.
There are currently 28 graduates from recent pre-employment pastoral training programs employed on Kimberley and Pilbara cattle stations.
