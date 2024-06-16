Mid West childcare centre taking shape

More than six months after the tender period, a builder has finally been contracted to build the Mingenew Childhood Education Facility Project, with work starting last week.
The funds were pulled together from a number of sources, the State government's Regional Economic Development grants, the Shire of Mingenew, the Mingenew Community Resource Centre, as well as donations from the local community.
The project means the early learning centre will upgrade its capacity from 11 children, four days a week, to 24 children, five days a week.
Additionally, services will also be extended to include before and after school care, and school holiday care.
Shire chief executive officer Matt Fanning said the centre had been oversubscribed for the past four years, leaving some parents in the town without childcare services.
It has left parents unable to work or operate their own businesses in the town.
"The Shire has been actively working to attract more residents and workers to the region, however the lack of adequate child care spaces has posed a significant challenge," Mr Fanning said.
"Increased capacity for early childhood learning services in Mingenew could be a catalyst for families to move to remain within the catchment area."
The centre is being built by local builder, Tunbridge Construction, and is expected to be ready for enrolment halfway through 2025.
