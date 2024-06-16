Farm Weekly
Home/News

Mid West childcare centre taking shape

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
June 16 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shire of Mingenew celebrated the official commencement of the Mingenew Early Childhood Education Facility Project on May 24 through a turning of the sod ceremony at the proposed site. The event was attended by Agricultural Region MLC Sandra Carr (right), alongside representatives from the Mid West Development Commission, Tunbridge Construction & Maintenance, Mingenew CRC, local daycare parents, shire councillors and staff.
The Shire of Mingenew celebrated the official commencement of the Mingenew Early Childhood Education Facility Project on May 24 through a turning of the sod ceremony at the proposed site. The event was attended by Agricultural Region MLC Sandra Carr (right), alongside representatives from the Mid West Development Commission, Tunbridge Construction & Maintenance, Mingenew CRC, local daycare parents, shire councillors and staff.

More than six months after the tender period, a builder has finally been contracted to build the Mingenew Childhood Education Facility Project, with work starting last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.