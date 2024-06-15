Farm Weekly
New regional role for Robyn Sermon

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
June 15 2024
Robyn Sermon has been appointed as chairwoman of the Regional Development Council.
Robyn Sermon's new role as chairwoman of the Regional Development Council (RDC) was officially announced by Regional Development Minister Don Punch earlier this week.

