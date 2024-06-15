New regional role for Robyn Sermon

Robyn Sermon's new role as chairwoman of the Regional Development Council (RDC) was officially announced by Regional Development Minister Don Punch earlier this week.
Ms Sermon has been chairwoman of the Wheatbelt Development Commission since November last year and has many years of senior leadership experience from the State government, private and non-for-profit sectors in Western Australia.
She has been the chief executive officer of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA since early 2022, and has served long periods on boards including the Curtin WA Country Health Service Regional Health Alliance and the Royal Flying Doctor Service, as well as owning a farming enterprise in the Wheatbelt.
Ms Sermon's appointment follows Tom Stephen's 15-month tenure as acting chairman of the RDC, an independent statutory advisory body providing advice to the Minister for Regional Development on all regional development issues.
The council consists of the director general of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and chairpersons from each of the State's nine Regional Development Commissions.
Minister Punch congratulated Ms Sermon on her appointment.
"Robyn has executive leadership and board experience across a range of industries and strong connections with the primary production community, which will put her in good stead for this new position," Mr Punch said.
"I thank Tom Stephens for his leadership as acting chair.
"He is a passionate advocate of regional Western Australia and long-term champion of Aboriginal economic empowerment.
"I look forward to continuing to work with him in his various roles within the Regional Development portfolio."
